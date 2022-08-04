“Bullet Train” on show in Petrópolis · AeP

This week, the movies “DC League of Super Pets”, “The Speaker”, “Thor: Love and Thunder”, “Minions 2” and “Bullet Train” are showing in Petrópolis.

The Cinemaxx Network has been releasing news for Club customers. The first was the reward on payments made via Velox. Until July 31st, online purchases made via Velox, its website or application, and payments via PIX on RecargaPay, are rewarded with a R$10.00 discount for the consumer. It’s not cashback, it’s an immediate discount on the purchase and it’s valid for the purchase of tickets, products, packages, movie tickets and any other products sold online, valid for the first purchase.

And there’s more: Cinemaxx Club customers who purchase tickets for the movies “Super Pets” and “O Palestrante” will earn extra points. With each purchase, there will be 4 points that, accumulated, can be exchanged for tickets or items from the candy store. Anyone who buys the Super Pets combo also gets 4 points.

There is also a promotion to liven up children’s holidays: the campaign “Holidays + than the cheap Clube Cinemaxx”. Club members will pay only R$4.00 to watch the first session of “Minions 2”, “Pluft” and “Super Pets”. It is worth mentioning that the promotions are only for Cinemaxx Club members and valid between August 4th and August 10th.

Cinemaxx Club customers still have discounts on ticket prices. From Monday to Wednesday, those who are part of the Cinemaxx Club pay only R$ 6.00 to watch any 2D movie on display. From Thursday to Sunday and holidays, tickets cost R$ 8.00. For 3D movies, from Monday to Wednesday, tickets for Club customers cost R$8.00 and, from Thursday to Sunday and holidays, R$10.00.

To be part of the Cinemaxx Club, just download the Cinemaxx App, available for Android and iOS, register with the Club and enjoy.

Cinemaxx promotions

In addition to everyone paying half, in all Cinemaxx Network cinemas, at any day, time and for any session, the “Vaccina no Arm, Discount in the Hand!” promotion is back!

Just present proof of vaccination, with THREE doses of the immunizer against Covid-19, to pay only R$ 5 to watch 2D movies. The promotion is only valid on Wednesdays, excluding holidays.

Every Tuesday there is also the “3rd + than cheap”, with tickets at R$ 6.00 for 2D movies.

SCHEDULE OF THE WEEK – remembering that on Mondays, the cinema does not work.

CINEMAXX MARKET STATION

Bullet Train – action/thriller – premiere – dubbed

Rating: 16 years

Times: 3:20 pm / 6:00 pm / 8:40 pm

Synopsis: In Bullet Train, Ladybug (Brad Pitt) is an unlucky assassin, determined to do his job peacefully after too many missions go off the rails. Nearly giving up on his career, he is recruited by Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock) to collect a suitcase on a bullet train going from Tokyo to Morioka. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug’s latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the world – all with connected but conflicting objectives. On board are fellow assassins Kimura, Prince, Tangerine and Lemon. On the world’s fastest train – one of Japan’s Shinkansen bullet trains – Ladybug comes under threat with a bomb that will automatically explode if the train slows below 80 kilometers per hour unless a ransom is paid. And he needs to figure out how to get out.

DC League of Super Pets – animation – dubbed

Free classification

Hours: 3:00 pm / 5:30 pm

Synopsis: Krypto the Superdog and Superman, inseparable friends, share the same superpowers and fight crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a pack of shelters – Ace the dog; PB, the pot-bellied pig; Merton the Turtle and Chip the Squirrel – to harness their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.

Thor – Love and Thunder – Action/Adventure – Dubbed

Rating: 12 years

Time: 20:15

Synopsis: In addition to representing the events of “Thor: Ragnarok”, the feature promotes the return of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who becomes the female version of Thor. The Guardians of the Galaxy will play an important role in the story, bringing adventures that can make the son of Odin question his role as God of Thunder, needing to count on the support of great allies such as Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Korg (Taika Waititi) to face his challenges. fights. The film also features Gorr (Christian Bale) – being the main villain of the narrative – and Zeus (Russell Crowe).

Minions 2 – the origin of Gru – animation – dubbed

Free classification

Time: 3:40 pm

Synopsis: In the continuation of the Minions’ adventures, this time they help a Gru as a child, discovering how to be a villain. In the 1970s, Gru is growing up in the suburbs. A fan of a group of supervillains known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them. Fortunately, he receives support from his loyal followers, the Minions. Together, they exercise their skills as they build their first lair, try out their first weapons, and carry out their first missions. When the Vicious 6 oust their leader – the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles – Gru participates in an interview to become their newest member. The interview doesn’t go well, and it only gets worse after Gru overcomes them and suddenly, the boy finds himself as the evil group’s mortal enemy. Gru will turn to an unlikely source of guidance, Wild Knuckles himself, and find that even supervillains need a little help from their friends.

The Lecturer – comedy – premiere – national

Rating: 14 years

Times: 17:40 / 20:30

Synopsis: Guilherme (Fábio Porchat), an accountant with no prospects who has just been fired and abandoned by his fiancee, travels to Rio de Janeiro with the aim of resolving pending issues at the company that fired him. Not finding a direction in life, he is mistaken for a famous motivational speaker. In an impulse of someone who has nothing to lose, he takes the place of this Marcelo, not knowing that he is a motivational speaker hired to cheer up the employees of Denise’s (Dani Calabresa) company. Guilherme has to put everyone up, but maybe he also needs this new Marcelo to change his life, and by taking his place, he will try to find his own reason to live.

CINE BAUHAUS

The Lecturer – comedy – premiere – national

Rating: 14 years

Times: 2:10 pm / 7:40 pm

Synopsis: Guilherme (Fábio Porchat), an accountant with no prospects who has just been fired and abandoned by his fiancee, travels to Rio de Janeiro with the aim of resolving pending issues at the company that fired him. Not finding a direction in life, he is mistaken for a famous motivational speaker. In an impulse of someone who has nothing to lose, he takes the place of this Marcelo, not knowing that he is a motivational speaker hired to cheer up the employees of Denise’s (Dani Calabresa) company. Guilherme has to put everyone up, but maybe he also needs this new Marcelo to change his life, and by taking his place, he will try to find his own reason to live.

DC League of Super Pets – animation – dubbed

Free classification

Hours: 12:20 pm / 4:00 pm

Synopsis: Krypto the Superdog and Superman, inseparable friends, share the same superpowers and fight crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a pack of shelters – Ace the dog; PB, the pot-bellied pig; Merton the Turtle and Chip the Squirrel – to harness their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.

The Black Phone – Horror – Subtitles

Rating: 14 years

Time: 5:50 pm

Synopsis: Finney Shaw, a shy but smart 13-year-old boy, is kidnapped by a sadistic killer and imprisoned in a soundproof basement, where screaming is of little use. When an unplugged phone on the wall starts ringing, Finney discovers he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they’re determined to make sure what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney.

Elvis – biography/musical – subtitled

Rating: 12 years

Time: 21:30

Synopsis: The Elvis Presley biopic will follow decades of the artist’s (Austin Butler) life and rise to fame, starting from the singer’s relationship with his controlling manager “Colonel” Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). The story delves into the dynamic between the singer and his manager for more than 20 years in partnership, using the ever-evolving US landscape and Elvis’ loss of innocence over the years as a singer. In the midst of his journey and career, Elvis will meet Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge), the source of his inspiration and one of the most important people in his life.

CINE ITAIPAVA

Minions 2 – the origin of Gru – animation – dubbed

Free classification

Time: 4pm

Synopsis: In the continuation of the Minions’ adventures, this time they help a Gru as a child, discovering how to be a villain. In the 1970s, Gru is growing up in the suburbs. A fan of a group of supervillains known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them. Fortunately, he receives support from his loyal followers, the Minions. Together, they exercise their skills as they build their first lair, try out their first weapons, and carry out their first missions. When the Vicious 6 oust their leader – the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles – Gru participates in an interview to become their newest member. The interview doesn’t go well, and it only gets worse after Gru overcomes them and suddenly, the boy finds himself as the evil group’s mortal enemy. Gru will turn to an unlikely source of guidance, Wild Knuckles himself, and find that even supervillains need a little help from their friends.

Elvis – biography/musical – subtitled

Rating: 12 years

Time: 18:30

Synopsis: The Elvis Presley biopic will follow decades of the artist’s (Austin Butler) life and rise to fame, starting from the singer’s relationship with his controlling manager “Colonel” Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). The story delves into the dynamic between the singer and his manager for more than 20 years in partnership, using the ever-evolving US landscape and Elvis’ loss of innocence over the years as a singer. In the midst of his journey and career, Elvis will meet Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge), the source of his inspiration and one of the most important people in his life.