Bullet train star Hiroyuki Sanada teases her meeting with 47 Ronin co-star Keanu Reeves in the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4. Sanada is known for his roles in Japanese films. Ringu, Ninja in the Dragon’s Den, and The Twilight Samuraias well as his recent roles in Hollywood films such as Avengers: Endgamearmy of the dead, and Mortal combat. His martial arts training and talent have led to the actor being a consistently strong choice for big action movie roles.

Based on the novel of the same name, Bullet train follows Ladybug (Brad Pitt), an American assassin whose task is to collect a suitcase on the bullet train in Japan, having to avoid several other assassins along the way. These include Sanada’s The Elder, a role in which the actor will play his kind of seasoned fighter. Sanada’s character in John Wick: Chapter 4, However, is still somewhat shrouded in mystery, with few story details about the sequel film that have emerged so far. Now, the actor has dropped a hint about his character’s relationship with Reeves’ John Wick.

In an exclusive interview with , Sanada talks about her role in the upcoming John Wick 4, and how it will reunite you with Reeves. The actor notes that the film will be his second collaboration with Reeves after 2013. 47 Ronin. Interestingly, Sanada notes that he will have one “similar” relationship with Reeves in John Wick 4 how your characters did in 47 Ronin. Unsurprisingly, he also teases a fight scene in the film. Read your quote below:

“It was my second time working with Keanu since 47 Ronin, so it was a great reunion. And a similar situation in the movie, so that’s the biggest hint. And of course, I also had a fight scene. Another pleasant role for me.”

Given that Sanada and Reeves played allies in 47 Roninit is logical from the actor’s comments that the two will be allies again in John Wick 4. Sanada could perhaps play a friend of Wick’s, who is willing to participate in his quest to dismantle the High Table. Sanada had already suggested that his character in John Wick 4 will be a friend who is drawn to Wick’s fight the way Halle Berry’s character was in John Wick 3. However, due to the secretive nature of the production, these latest comments from Sanada are all the audience needs to go on for now.

O John Wick the films are the closest modern Hollywood cinema has come to the frenetic, artistic style of the stunning Japanese-language action films on which Sanada has built his career. If the franchise’s producers can continue the expressive choreography and concise editing of its three predecessors, John Wick: Chapter 4 must be able to maintain the momentum of the franchise. Casting an action veteran like Sanada is sure to go a long way, and having the actor team up with Keanu Reeves as a potential ally is sure to create a formidable fighting team.