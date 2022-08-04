Carpower prepares test site in Portugal for offshore HiWave-5 installations

CorPower Ocean has completed substation and site preparation work in Portugal prior to offshore installations for its flagship grid-connected HiWave-5 demonstration wave power project.

The site, located on the coast of Agusadora, south of Viana do Castelo, is now ready for an export facility, the Swedish company said.

The work package offered with local supply chain partners is based on Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) for cable routing pre-installation.

“Working with our local partners, we have identified a horizontal directional drilling process to pre-install a cable route at the correct depth under coastal dunes as the most effective approach to minimizing impact on local habitat.” The Managing Director of CorPower Ocean in Portugal said Miguel Silva.

“This method avoids trenches by allowing the cable to run from the onshore substation located inside the dunes to the offshore substation across the beach. The chosen approach avoids the use of excavations and open trenches, minimizing inconvenience to the local community and tourists.

CorPower Ocean’s state-of-the-art commercial-scale C4 wave energy converter (WEC) is being built in Portugal and Sweden.

Working with several utility companies, it will be used as part of a larger set of four systems.

In preparation for the upcoming offshore deployment, CorPower Ocean has partnered with international marine energy research and development consultancy WavEC Offshore Renewables to develop a robust marine ecosystem monitoring system.

“A state-of-the-art environmental monitoring system was deployed at the HighWave-5 test site, 4 km off the coast of Agusadora. These instruments, including F-pods and hydrophones, record baseline measurements that are periodically retrieved to assess the acoustic profile of our technology before and after offshore installation. said by Henrique VillarProject Manager at CorPower Ocean.

“Cetacean visual monitoring campaigns are also implemented to ensure our technology does not negatively impact these mammals. for our servers.

Register for the Offshore Energy Expo and Conference: