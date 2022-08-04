Champion in salaries of secret positions does not know how to explain what he does – 04/08/2022

This is the online version for this Thursday’s edition (8/4) of the Pra Beginr o Dia newsletter, its summary with the main news of the day. To receive this and other newsletters directly to your email, register here. UOL subscribers can still receive ten exclusive newsletters every week.

The secret position in Rio with the highest salary is so secret that its holder cannot explain its function. In fact, salaries, positions and functions, because journalist Fabrício Manhães Cabral receives two payments a month (one of R$8,849 and the other of R$8,700), money almost all drawn from the cashier.

The mystery of Rio de Janeiro’s secret positions has entered the police phase of the plot: the Justice has ordered the suspension of payments and appointments, and the Public Ministry is investigating the political use of programs linked to the scheme.

ELECTORAL RUN

Quaest poll shows Lula with 44% of voting intentions for president in the first round, Bolsonaro with 32% and Ciro Gomes with 5%.

Jose Roberto de Toledo analyzes the reasons for the growth of voting intentions for Bolsonaro and the decreasing chance of Lula winning in the first round.

The Quaest survey shows Bolsonaro’s growth in the Southeast and North.

THE NUMBER

66%

It is the proportion of voters who intend to vote for Bolsonaro who do not see electoral intent in the Auxílio Brasil of R$600; about 90% do not believe in a coup before the election. The data are from Datafolha search.

FENCE

Bolsonaro canceled a debate that was scheduled for the 11th in fiesp and a dinner with businessmen in São Paulo on the same night. The date coincides with the reading of two manifestos in defense of democracy – one of them headed by Fiesp. Ricardo Kotscho sees Bolsonaro at war with higher courts, organized civil society and the business elite, and increasingly in search of Pentecostal pastors and Bolsonar military personnel.

“It’s what you do, not what you say”: women tell why they vote for Bolsonaro.

THE PHRASE

Wonder if you breached the ceiling [de gastos]? Yes, because the ceiling is to prevent government growth. It’s to not let the government grow so much. It’s all within the fiscal responsibility.

Paulo Guedeson the explosion caused by the boosted Auxílio Brasil.

How much does it cost to supply the tanks used in the 7th of September parades?

TO KEEP AN EYE

The STF today resumes its judgment on the possibility of retroactivity of the new Administrative Improbity Law.

YOUR POCKET

The Central Bank raised the basic interest rate (Selic) to 13.75% per year. It was the 12th consecutive high. In practice, what does it mean, for example, for the Savings Account?

The Senate approved a provisional measure authorizing the adoption of alternative labor measures in a state of calamity, such as reducing working hours and wages. It also regulated teleworking.

The arrival of 5G in Brazil promises the creation of jobs with a salary of R$ 13 thousand.

FIRE AT KISS NIGHTHOUSE

The Rio Grande do Sul Court of Justice overturned the judgment of the four convicted of the Kiss nightclub fire, which killed 242 people in 2013. Convicted in December 2021, the four will be released. The Public Prosecutor’s Office must appeal the decision.

ESPIONAGE?

The Army, which is unable or unwilling to see the transparency of the electoral system, leaves completely in the dark why it bought equipment to access cell phones.

BALL WORLD

Danilo celebrates with Gabriel Menino the second goal of Palmeiras against Atlético-MG, for Libertadores Image: Alessandra Torres/AGIF

Palmeiras came out behind, but sought a draw (2-2) with Atlético-MG in the first match between the two for the quarterfinals of Libertadores. See the goals. For Juca Kfouri, Verdão was sensational in Mineirão, on the way to the tri. The Rooster shut up again, says Rodolfo Rodrigues.

For the Sudamericana, São Paulo beat Ceará 1-0. See the goal, by Nikão.

……………………..

The results of the round.

Established brand or passing meme? How much is the Mason’s Glove worth?

TELON

Brad Pitt in ‘Bullet Train’ Image: Reproduction/Instagram @sonypicturesbr

Today debut Bullet train. In the (heavy) action movie, Brad Pitt plays a (clumsy) hitman aboard a high-speed train.

Another release of the week is The Speakercomedy with Dani Calabresa, Fábio Porchat, Letícia Lima, Antonio Tabet and Paulo Vieira.

AROUND THE WORLD

Chile’s Constitution gives nature “human status”. Does this help with preservation?

After visiting Taiwan (and infuriating China), US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a note saying the congressional delegation’s departure “should be seen as a strong declaration that America stands with Taiwan.”

INVASION OF UKRAINE

The war has reached the gates of Kryvyi Rih, hometown of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

LIVE WELL

Research on pigs has shown that it is possible to make organs resurrect. The technology, possibly applicable to people, would make it possible to increase the number of organs available for donation.

Do you drink little water? See nine tips to increase liquid consumption.

FISHERMAN’S STORY

Photo of the grouper, to prove it’s not a lie Image: Playback/Twitter

Only true story. In Australia a fisherman caught an 80 kg grouper.

MOUTH WATERING

“Empanada-raiz” and always toasted: the secrets of Paola Carosella’s chain.