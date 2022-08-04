Check out the 5 worst plots in Phase 4 of the MCU, according to fans

Phase 4 of Marvel Cinematic Universe marked one of the most important moments of the studio, which experienced a great expansion, winning its first series, new films and introducing new characters.

With the debut of Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverat the end of the year, Phase 4 is officially completed, with a total of 13 productions (six films and seven series).

However, Phase 4 was not the quiet period of the MCU and, in the view of some fans on Reddit, gained unnecessary plots and villains. Therefore, the ePopcorn ranked the five worst movies, based on fan opinions on reddit and on twitter. Check out:

What If…?

Watching the multiverse through the Watcher’s eyes, Marvel’s first animation follows exploring some very different realities of Earth-616. In one, Peggy Carter replaces Steve Rogers and becomes Captain Carter.

Recently, Marvel confirmed that the second season of What If…? will premiere in 2023 and revealed that the animation already has a third season guaranteed.

Thor: Love and Thunder

One of the most anticipated movies of 2022, Thor: Love and Thunder was the stage for the return of Jane Fosterwho is now a protagonist of the plot, living the mighty Thor.

Entertaining, Thor’s new plot didn’t please many fans, who criticized the film’s excessive jokeswith some saying the film has a senseless humour.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The sequence of Doctor Strange It was also marked as one of the worst productions of Phase 4 in the MCU. Stage for Sam Raimi’s return to the superhero genre, the film has been called a staple by many fans.

Another complaint is in the protagonist role of the plot that, in the end, looks like a Scarlet Witch solo movie. On social media, some fans drew attention to the fact that the film does not present any important facts or developments for Doctor Strange.

eternal

Source for various rumors in the halls of Marvel, eternal brought a different style to the MCU, but it didn’t please Reddit either.

In its plot, the film follows a group of almost divine beings, called the Eternals, created by the cosmic gods, the Celestials. On Earth, the group was supposed to protect the planet’s population, without getting involved in the affairs of humanity.

However, the plot takes a major turn when the true purpose of the Eternals and Celestials is revealed.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The second series of the MCU brings a new arc in the life of Sam Wilson who, after much insistence, accepts the legacy of Steve Rogers and becomes the new Captain America.

However, for some fans, the series was marked by several unnecessary moments, especially with the American Agent (Wyatt Russell).

with the exception of Thor: Love and ThunderMCU Phase 4 productions can be watched on Disney+.

