Chrome 104 launches with test for “new cookies” and region capture

This Wednesday (3), Chrome reached version 104. With a little delay, Google promoted the build to a stable distribution, equipped with some of the first experiments with Privacy Sandbox mechanisms (the future replacement for cookies), improvements to web app windows in multi-monitor setups and other additions.

Privacy Sandbox

Google has decided: Chrome’s support for third-party cookies will be maintained until mid-2024. In the meantime, the company will promote the mechanisms included in the Privacy Sandbox, a suite of tools that together will pave the way for targeting relevant advertising.

Users can participate in Privacy Sandbox tests on a voluntary basis (Image: Reproduction/Google)

Version 104 takes this testing phase one step further, now introducing a new section in the settings menu to adjust advertising preferences manually. In it, the user can refine the subjects he is interested in to indicate which ads he prefers to find.

The list can be found in the menu at the top right, under Settings > Privacy & Security > Privacy Sandbox. It is personal and resets every four weeks.

Cookies last less

Still on privacy, another tweak introduced by Chrome 104 is the new deadline for third-party cookies. Now web add-ons can stay on the device for up to 400 days. The change does not affect cookies already included on the device.

Third-party cookies can now stay up to 400 days on the device (Image: Wirestock/Freepik)

Web apps with better windows

Chrome 104 allows web apps to be made full screen or invoke pop-up windows on secondary monitors. This novelty depends, in part, on the implementation of the application, but since it is available to developers, it is only a matter of time before adaptation.

Improvements for video calls

Also for web apps, the “Region Capture” function has been added to Chrome. This is an improvement focused on screen sharing that makes it possible to omit certain parts of the captured video during display. In practice, this feature would serve to avoid an effect known as hall of mirrors (“mirror corridor”, in free translation), which happens when watching a transmission of the transmitted content itself.

gradual update

Like every update, Chrome 104 is rolled out gradually to all users. On the computer, manual scanning can be done by going to Help > About Chrome; on mobile, it should be possible to wait for the automatic update or force the update in the Play Store and App Store.