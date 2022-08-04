Cine Brasília hosts Latin American and Caribbean cinema show

posted on 08/04/2022 00:01 / updated on 08/04/2022 06:13



(credit: Gaya Filmes/Globo Play)

In the impulse of a change that “asks for another reality to emerge”, as the ambassador of Barbados, Tonika Sealy-Thompson points out, the 5th Latin American and Caribbean Film Festival arrives, starting today (8/4), at Cine Brasilia (EQS 106/7). It comes packaged along the lines of the 1960s, which “were for everyone”, as Tonika emphasizes: the show of 19 films will have free admission. And, along with the diversity of themes, it brings a lot of representation of creative signatures. “In the fifth year of the event, but two years into the pandemic, we are just getting started: it is necessary to ‘drink and eat from the culture’ that is not very available — and Brasília can become a center of this culture”, highlights the ambassador.

On the first day of the show at Cine Brasília, attention turned to another ambassador: the writer Laura Esquivel, highlighted as Mexico’s representative in the diplomatic sphere. At 18:30, the feature will be shown like water for chocolate, created by Alfonso Arau, 30 years ago, based on the work of Esquivel. “All Latin America should be proud of this film”, emphasizes Tonika, when dealing with the work that mixes romance, family responsibility and gastronomy. The film had Golden Globe and Bafta nominations, in addition to winning awards such as Ariel (the most important in Mexico, in nine categories) and Kikito (from the Gramado Festival, in three categories).





The importance of being aware of what Hispanic countries are and perceiving approximations beyond the geographic are factors underlined by Eduardo Cousin, head of chancellery at the Embassy of Ecuador, a country present at the festivities. “Knowing our realities through cinematography is fundamental. In the future, we can think of cooperation and integration actions for cinematographic producers”, highlights Cousin, aware of the “very attractive approach, due to the affection and admiration generated by Brazil”.

the vicar (to be presented, at 6:30 pm on 10/8), by Tito Jara H., marks his debut in Latin America, within the show, after being shown at an Indian festival. Commercially, it will be shown in European, North American and Brazilian markets in 2023. “The film tells of a man who surprises people, being a false religious and takes advantage of a girl who has special abilities, ready to perform kinds of miracles The reflection of the feature is that many people believe more in lies than in the truth, as it does not fail to happen in politics as well”, comments Eduardo Cousin, who concludes with the perception that “Ecuador, Colombia and the Caribbean also have a lot of part of the population that believes in the idea that actions taken in heaven are influential, and that they can touch their lives”.

admiration and respect

In the search for a more intense relationship with Brazil, which continues to have the popularity associated with telenovelas and football, foreign spectators will have access to the portrait, in cinema, of a strong woman: Pureza, played by Dira Paes, in a tape by Renato Barbieri ( attraction on August 13, at 6:30 pm). Purity, in contemporary reality, fought for the liberation of people exploited in situations analogous to slavery. In favor of the visibility of female works, ambassador Tonika Sealy-Thompson states that half of the films have female filmmakers at the helm. Self-proclaimed “servant of the process” and facilitator of the circulation of works throughout Brazil, Tonika comes from the island country commanded by the prime minister of the labor party Mia Amor Mottley, which, as she points out, “disrupts the global order”.

The film show at Cine Brasília includes, among others, the documentary Panama dreams, by director Alison Saunders-Franklyn, which unravels part of the process of exploitation of races immersed in power structures. “Barbadians were important in the construction of the Panama Canal. Their sweat, blood and tears are invested in this connection of countries and commerce”, observes Tonika. In defense of the environment, the show highlights As Mulheres do Wangki, produced by Nicaraguan Rossana Lacayo. In the film, there is a record of the struggle of indigenous women for the preservation of ancestral data and for overcoming a sexist society.

In the process of cultural expansion of the network of countries, Tonika Sealy-Thompson emphasizes that Barbados fits in Brazil 19 thousand times, but that always, in the meeting of cultures, equality echoes as a principle. “The creative industries are commercially important in Latin America and the Caribbean. At the beginning of 2023, we will organize an event related to the theme, with the possibility of partnerships and co-productions. I am thrilled with the idea of ​​seeing directors and producers get to know each other — there is fantastic content in terms of potential. Brazil’s production capacity is excellent”, he concludes.

5th Latin American and Caribbean Film Festival

Cine Brasília – (EQD 106/107), with free admission.

Today (4/8), at 18:30, like water for chocolate (Mexico), by Alfonso Arau.

Tomorrow (5/8), at 18 pm, Florianopolis Dream (Argentina), by Ana Katz. At 8:30 pm, avenues (Uruguay), by Daniela Sparanza.

Saturday (6/8), at 3:30 pm, pipe (Chile), by Silvio Caiozzi. At 6:30 pm, Ruth (Portugal), by Antônio Pinhão Botelho.

Sunday (7/8), at 15:30, trip to Timbuktu (Peru), by Carmen Rossana Diaz Costa. At 6:30 pm, Paul’s word (El Salvador), by Arturo Menendes.

8th, at 6:30 pm, Donaire and splendor (Panama), by Arturo Montenegro. at 9 pm, the apostle (Spain), by Fernando Cartizo.

9th, at 6:30 pm, Joana Azurdy: guerrilla of the great homeland (Bolivia), by Jorge Sanjinés. At 8:30 pm, kill a dead (Paraguay), by Hugo Giménez.

10th, at 6:30 pm, the vicar (Ecuador), by Tito Jara H.. At 9 pm, with eyes closed (Costa Rica), by Hernan Jimenez.

11th, at 6:30 pm, knights of paradise (Colombia), by Thalía Osório Cardona. At 8:30 pm, Panama dreams (Barbados) by Alison Sauders.

12th, at 6:30 pm, Wangki’s women (Nicaragua), by Rossana Lacayo. At 8:30 pm, From Maria Africa to Maria Montez (Dominican Republic), by Jesús Reyes Mota.

13th, at 3:30 pm, Innocence (Cuba), by Alejandro Gil Álvarez. At 6:30 pm, Purity (Brazil), by Renato Barbieri.













Wearing a hat à la Paddington bear (the Peruvian character who, in an animation, looks for a home in London), the type played by Brad Pitt in Bullet Train circulates around Tokyo, with the intention of acquiring calm and emanating peace. But, within what he calls the “epic bad luck”, with which he lives, Joaninha (the codename of Pitt’s character) will face another mission that drives him down the wrong path. Without delay, Joaninha will find herself inside a train that has a plot similar to Murder on the Orient Express, with the right to differential: few of the passengers could be considered innocent.

In the new film by David Leitch — remembered for the graphic truculence of the previous Atomica (2017) and Deadpool 2 (2018) — there is compulsion for jets of blood, doses of vomit, violence and aggression. The initial reference to Saturday Night Fever is brilliant. With few stops to go, the bullet train of the title enters the tracks, albeit in a chaotic way, in the feature that has the signature of Zak Olkewicz (from the horror Rua do medo: 1978). White Death is the name of a character that seems to be part of the history of many others that will parade in the plot. The final train’s destination appears to be Kyoto, but will they all make it?

Dangerous as any member of the Yakuza, and within a race for a suitcase full of dollars, the circle presents itself: Prince (Joey King, the girl from The Kissing Booth) tries to go unnoticed; while Tangerina (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry) are inseparable partners, and Kimura (Andrew Koji), who is with her young son in hospital, confirms her father’s (Hiroyuki Sanada) dependence and approval. In the film that adapts Kôtorô Isaka’s literature, there is still room for South American characters such as O Lobo (Bad Bunny), who brings a trail of blood.

A mass death event is announced in the film which, in addition to the appearances of Channing Tatum, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon and Sandra Bullock, brings the presence of a deadly poisonous snake. To a certain extent, the new film uses the emblematic persona created by Brad Pitt in theaters, who, in the past, was in the service of Englishman Guy Ritchie (from Snatch: Pigs and Diamonds, 2002) and Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino, 2019). In the best shots, Pitt’s character, schooled in appointing therapists, confirms that “karma sucks” and has the cold blood to stop a bloody truce for a few sips of water.

With uncomfortable excesses of cleverness and annoying insistence on jokes, the character Prince (Joey King) — uninterested in being someone’s wife or even mother, as she reinforces — is one more to insist on the motto of paternity present in the film. With appealing scenes of misplaced and affected humor, such as when Tangerina and Limão recap the pile of deaths they carry in the mercenary profession, Trem-bullet gains ground and conquers, through the speed of the twists and turns, in plans and strategies. In the midst of so much revenge and malice, the strategy of the character Limão is curious, who, inside the bullet train, makes constant connections between his reality and the famous cartoon of emotional locomotives Thomas and his Friends. (RD)