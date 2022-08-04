Cinema A Gosto de Verão runs until Sunday at the Teatro da Escola Sá de Miranda in Braga

“The Kid”, by Charles Chaplin, was the film that opened this Tuesday, August 2nd, another edition of the film cycle “A Gosto de Verão”, which runs until Sunday, the 7th, at Teatro da Sa de Miranda School.

Over six days, 12 films will be shown, and this year there is a novelty. “Mini”, specially designed for children, always at 4:00 pm. The nights with sessions at 21:00 are for the revelers.

To watch with family and friends, the “Mini” sessions feature the films: “The Kid”, by Charles Chaplin; “Aniki Bóbó”, by Manoel de Oliveira; “The Boy and the World”, by Alê Abreu; “Tito and the birds”, by Gabriel Bitar, André Catoto and Gustavo Steinberg; “Microcosmos”, by Claude Nuridsany and Marie Pérennou and a set of short films inspired by a fable, in partnership with Play – Lisbon International Film Festival for Children and Youth.

At night, the public can watch the following films: “We came”, by José Vieira; “Recreio”, by Laura Wandel; a set of short films for “Laugh a lot and Tear a little”; “Alice Junior”, by Gil Baroni; “Girls”, by Pilar Palomero and “A stone in the pocket”, by Joaquim Pinto.

Promoted by the municipality of Braga, with the programming in charge of Cineclube Aurélio da Paz dos Reis, the cinema cycle is free admission, upon presentation of a free ticket that must be collected at the box office of Teatro da Escola Sá de Miranda from 1 hour before each session.

Ticket reservations can be made through the email cineclube@aureliodapazdosreis.org.

Program:

Wednesday || 3 August

|| 16:00

A CLASSIC OF POLICE AND THIEVES

“Aniki Bóbó”, by Manoel de Oliveira (Portugal, 1942, Fiction, M12, 68′)

|| 21:00

THE ADULT’S PLACE IN CHILDHOOD

“Recreio”, by Laura Wandel (Belgium, 2021, Fiction, M12, 72′)

Thursday || 4 August

|| 16:00

A JOURNEY WITH PET MACHINES

“The Boy and the World”, by Alê Abreu (Brazil, 2013, Animation, M6, 80′)

|| 21:00

SHORT SHOTS TO LAUGH A LOT AND CRY A LITTLE

Sleeping Betty and Other Narratives (M12, 78′)

SESSION PROGRAM

“Il s’est passé quelque chose”, by Anne Larricq (France, 2018, Animation, 8′)

“Overdose”, by Claude Cloutier (Canada, 1994, Animation, 5′)

“Sleeping Betty”, by Claude Cloutier (Canada, 2007, Animation, 9′)

“Meat”, by Camila Kater (Brazil, 2019, Documentary, 12′)

“Fruit of our womb”, by Fábio Silva (Portugal, 2021, Documentary, 20′)

“Your name is”, by Paulo Patrício (Portugal, 2021, Documentary, 24′)

Friday || 5 August

|| 16:00

FEAR AND COURAGE DECIDE TO FLY

“Tito and the birds”, by Gabriel Bitar, André Catoto and Gustavo Steinberg (Brazil, 2018, Animation, M6, 73′)

|| 21:00

FIRST KISS STORIES

“Alice Júnior”, by Gil Baroni (Brazil, 2019, Fiction, M12, 87′)

Saturday || 6 August

|| 16:00

TALKS WITH THE HERB PEOPLE

“Microcosmos”, by Claude Nuridsany and Marie Pérennou (France, 1996, Documentary, M6, 75′)

|| 21:00

I AM HERE TO CONFESS ME

“Girls”, by Pilar Palomero (Spain, 2021, Fiction, M12, 97′)

Sunday || 7 August

|| 16:00

SHORTS INSPIRED BY A Fable*

Change your mind (M6, 49′)

SESSION PROGRAM

“The Pig’s Hour”, by Emmanuelle Gorgiard (France, 2020, Animation, 9′)

“A stone in the shoe”, by Éric Montchaud (France, 2020, Animation, 12′)

“In nature”, by Marcel Barelli (Switzerland, 2021, Animation, 6′)

“Fundamentals of Art”, by David Payne (Czech Republic, 2019, Fiction, 6′)

“Kiko and the Animals”, by Yawen Zheng (France/Switzerland, 2020, Animation, 8′)

“Snoozy the Badger – How He Found His Maiden” by David Súkup

(Czech Republic, 2021, Animation, 8′)

In partnership with Play – Lisbon International Film Festival for Children and Youth

|| 21:00

A FILM IN THE PORTUGUESE SUMMER

“A stone in my pocket”, by Joaquim Pinto (Portugal, 1987, Fiction, M12, 92′)

