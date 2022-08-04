City Hall starts programming of film screenings at Cine Teatro

A fun-filled Wednesday in Itupeva. Thus began the program of exhibition of films with the theme of ‘Father’s Day’, at Cine Teatro ‘Dr. Aluízio Rebello de Araújo’. On August 3, two great movie hits were shown: ‘Top Gun: Indomitable Aces’ and ‘Captain Fantastic’.

This week’s program will feature sessions on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with free tickets and released at the Cine Teatro box office, located on the premises of Parque da Cidade or at Casa da Cultura, which operates in Praça São Paulo, close to the bus station.

The Secretary of Agriculture and Culture, Valdirene Pavan, said that this initiative is extremely important in the municipality. “It is an immense joy to count on the presence of the residents of Itupeva in this space. Free cinema sessions provide access to culture and art. Therefore, I invite the population to take advantage of this opportunity and enjoy moments of leisure and fun at Cine Teatro”, she said.

Who was at Cine Teatro and approved the initiative of the City Hall was the resident of the Jardim Alegria neighborhood, Janaína Rodrigues Fernandes. She watched the movie ‘Top Gun: Wild Aces’, alongside her husband, Israel and son, Gabriel. “I was surprised to learn that this action was free. I thought it was really cool, providing leisure and fun for the population,” she said.

Roberto Martins Garcia, who lives in the Monte Serrat neighborhood, also really enjoyed this film session at Cine Teatro. “I followed the session with my grandson Murilo, 6 years old. I thought this initiative was very good. The City Hall collects taxes and, on the other hand, has invested in actions of well-being, leisure and fun for the population. Therefore, I found this measure very important,” he commented.

Check the schedule for the 5th, 6th and 7th of August:

Friday (5/8) at 4pm – Pinocchio (1940) – 1h28min – Dubbed

Indicative rating: free

Summary: Geppetto (Christian Rub) is a lonely carpenter who, one day, decides to make a wooden puppet to keep him company. During the night, the Blue Fairy (Evelyn Venable) gives life to the doll, who changes his name to Pinocchio (Dickie Jones). Eager to become a real boy, Pinocchio gets into a lot of trouble, despite constant warnings from his friend Jiminy Cricket (Cliff Edwards). The puppet has a particularity: whenever it lies its nose grows. Until the day he needs to rescue his creator, when he gets trapped in the belly of a whale.

Friday (5/8) at 19:30 – A Lesson in Love (2001) – 2:12 – Dubbed

Indicative rating: free

Summary: Sam Dawson (Sean Penn) is a mentally handicapped man who raises his daughter Lucy (Dakota Fanning) with a great deal of help from his friends. However, as soon as she is 7 years old, Lucy begins to intellectually surpass her father, and this situation draws the attention of a social worker who wants Lucy committed to an orphanage. From then on, Sam faces a case that is virtually impossible for him to win, counting on the help of lawyer Rita Harrison (Michelle Pfeiffer), who accepts the case as a challenge with her colleagues.

Saturday (8/6) at 4pm – Despicable Me (2010) – 1h35min – Dubbed

Indicative rating: free

Summary: Gru is a villain and plans to steal the Moon, but fails because three orphaned girls see him as a father figure. Faced with this, Gru is torn between stealing the Moon and abandoning the little ones or keeping them and giving up on his plans.

Saturday (8/6) at 7:30 pm – AD Astra: To the Stars (2019) – 2:30 am – Dubbed

Indicative rating: 14 years

Abstract: Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) is a space engineer who decides to undertake the greatest journey of his life: travel to space, cross the galaxy and try to find out what happened to his father, an astronaut who got lost twenty years ago on the way. to Neptune.

Sunday (7/8) at 2 pm and 4:30 pm – Finding Nemo (2003) – 1:40 am – Dubbed

Indicative rating: free

Summary: The past holds sad memories for Marlin on the coral reefs, where he lost his wife and all his litter. Now, he raises his only son Nemo with all the care in the world, but the cute little clownfish ends up overreacting during a simple argument and ends up being captured by a diver. Now, the overprotective father must take action and sets out on a relentless search across the open seas in hopes of finding his beloved pup. Along the way, he ends up meeting Dory and, together, the duo will live an incredible adventure. Meanwhile, Nemo also has an intense experience alongside his new friends who live in an aquarium, as they must help him escape the fate that has been in store for him: ending up in the hands of the terrible Darla, niece of the dentist who captured him.



