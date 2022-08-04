Comedy film, Trem-bula hits theaters in Brusque; check schedules

In Bullet Train, Ladybug (Brad Pitt) is an unlucky assassin, determined to do his job peacefully after too many missions go wrong.

Nearly giving up on his career, he is recruited by Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock) to collect a suitcase on a bullet train going from Tokyo to Morioka. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug’s latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the world – all with connected but conflicting objectives.

Aboard the train are fellow assassins Kimura, Prince, Tangerine and Lemon. On the world’s fastest train – one of Japan’s Shinkansen bullet trains – Ladybug is under threat from a bomb that will automatically explode if the train slows below 80 kilometers per hour unless a ransom is paid. And he needs to figure out how to get out.

The Bullet Train movie is available on Havan’s Cine Gracherin dubbed sessions at 6:15 pm and 9:15 pm, and in the Cine Gracher in the mallin subtitled sessions at 9:15 pm.

CINE GRACHER 1



MINIONS 2: THE ORIGIN OF GRU

Dubbed / 4pm and 6:30pm

TOP GUN: MAVERICK

Subtitled / 20:30

CINE GRACHER 2



DC SUPERPETS LEAGUE

Dubbed / 16:30 and 19:00

BULLET TRAIN

Subtitled / 21:15

CINE GRACHER 3



THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER

Dubbed / 3:45 pm, 6:45 pm and 9:15 pm



CINE GRACHER HAVAN 1

MINIONS 2: THE ORIGIN OF GRU

Dubbed / 16:30 (3D)

MINIONS 2: THE ORIGIN OF GRU

Dubbed / 7pm



BLACK PHONE

Dubbed / 9:15 pm

CINE GRACHER HAVAN 2



DC SUPERPETS LEAGUE

Subtitled / 15:30 and 18:00



ELVIS

Dubbed / 8:30 pm

CINE GRACHER HAVAN 3

MINIONS 2: THE ORIGIN OF GRU 2D

Dubbed / 15h

BULLET TRAIN

Dubbed / 18:15 and 21:15