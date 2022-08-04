Corinthians has new medical doubts at a delicate moment of the season

Coach Vítor Pereira again won a big problem for the sequence of decisive games of Corinthians in the season: the medical doubts regarding the midfielders Maycon and Willian.

There is still no update on the situation of shirt 5, who ended up substituted in the 2-0 defeat to Flamengo, last Tuesday, after collapsing on the lawn on two occasions. He was hit by Thiago Maia, who received a yellow card for the blow.

Previously, Maycon had already suffered from a Grade 3 muscle injury to the adductor muscle in his right thigh, when he was out for an extended period to recover. After his return, however, he participated in the last five games (four as a starter).

William’s situation is more defined. Before the confrontation, he was cut by tendinitis in the back of his right thigh. It is worth remembering that shirt 10 also deals with a shoulder injury, acquired a few games ago. Given this, the player also became a doubt for the series of subsequent games.

With his absence, Vítor Pereira had to change his initial idea of ​​a lineup, putting Adson on one side and Gustavo Silva on the other, with Yuri Alberto in the reference. Róger Guedes was placed only in the second half, in place of Adson, and ended up doing well, the club’s only hope of goals after the 2-0 opposite on the scoreboard.

VP indicated concern about Corinthians’ offensive sector, which had problems against Rubro-Negro, against whom the team will play again, next Tuesday, at Maracanã.

“Willian could give us today (Tuesday) an extra, something more, we are having difficulties at the front. Adson felt something today, I don’t know. Gustavo came from 90 minutes ago three days ago, he had difficulty recovering. , to play with outfielders… We had Giovane to play as outfielders, the only solution, and we had Róger, who can play as outfielders, but as outfielders, in my opinion, he doesn’t defend the runner as I think he has to be defended “, began the coach.

“So what did we have to do? We passed Yuri in the hallway and left Róger more centralized, who started well in the game. Yuri as an outsider can’t give what we want. I mean, we’re short (in the squad), there’s no no doubt”, he concluded.

It is worth remembering that, in the Medical Department, there are still Renato Augusto (in the conditioning phase after injury to the soleus muscle – he may return to work soon), Bruno Melo (virus) and Carlos Miguel (covid-19). Júnior Moraes has not been listed for health problems either.

Before facing Fla, in Rio de Janeiro, on Tuesday, Timão enters the field this Saturday, from 19:00 (Brasília time), to face Avai, in Ressacada, in a match valid for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship. .