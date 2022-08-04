Corinthians will have 6% of Maracanã tickets on Libertadores return

Flamengo’s victory over Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena, generated a discussion about the agreement between the two clubs for the assignment of 4 thousand seats to visiting fans. This is because there are differences in the sizes of the stadiums, Maracanã and Arena. In Rio, the São Paulo team will probably have 6% of the total tickets.

This pact was necessary due to the Copa Libertadores regulation that limits the 2 thousand places assigned to the rival team in the quarterfinals of the competition. By rule, only 4,000 tickets can be sold in the semifinals of the competition.

Therefore, Flamengo and Corinthians made an agreement and sent a letter to Conmebol to request that there be an exception for the quarter-final games between the two teams. It was accepted, and on Monday both teams announced that there would be more tickets for the visitors.

At Arena Neo Química, a total of 45,000 tickets were sold, 4,000 of which were for red and black. With that, the team from Rio de Janeiro got 9.75% of the tickets at the venue. When Flamengo began to dominate the game, in the second half, the cheers of the crowd on TV were clear.

There were criticisms from the Corinthians fans to the agreement. Alvinegro fans couldn’t buy tickets for the South sector where they were used to, as Perrone’s blog showed.

At Maracanã, around 60,000 tickets are expected to be sold. In addition, there are another 4,000 tickets for captive chairs, free of charge and amenities. The load for the visiting sector is 4 thousand seats, which represents 5.88% of the total.

Like Neo Química, Maracanã will lose around 2,000 seats as a safety reserve to establish a larger perimeter for Corinthians fans. The alvinegros will also stay in the south sector of the carioca stadium, in this case in the upper sector.

In the view of the red-black board, the agreement was good for both sides and the criticism is influenced by the result of the game. If Corinthians had won the first game, the narrative could be that their fans would invade Rio de Janeiro to see the classification.