Criolla Salsa: An Argentinian Spice for Everyone – 08/04/2022

In the last few days, I’ve been passing through many places in Buenos Aires that offer, from the simplest to the most elaborate dish, the option of their salsa criolla, a typical seasoning that carries with it the Argentine flavor.

Many, many times, patients and people who are in a more restrictive moment or in a food transition, such as re-education, are faced with doubts about the seasonings or side dishes that certain preparations may have.

Be it grilled chicken or a bedtime salad, we can create and recreate many dishes and preparations with natural and healthy touches, inspired by the flavors of the culture of many places. In this case, it’s the parsley.

Chicken, beef, salad, roasted eggplant, sautéed spinach, everything is amazing with a touch of salsa criolla, which is a fresh, spicy and acidic preparation, just like chimichurri. The parsley, being fresh, is quick to make and adds a touch to any type of preparation you want.

It is excellent with boiled chickpeas, salad with roasted vegetables and vegetables, meat and chicken. Adjust the salt according to your indication and taste.

Ingredients:

1 medium onion

1/2 small red pepper

1/2 small green pepper

1/2 small yellow pepper

1 medium tomato

1 small bunch of fresh parsley

1/2 cup (tea) of extra virgin olive oil

1/3 cup (tea) apple cider vinegar

Salt and black pepper to taste, freshly ground

1 teaspoon ground pepper or fresh chili pepper

1 level teaspoon cumin powder

Preparation mode: