Days of Our Lives Moving Exclusively to Streaming After 57 Years on NBC

days of our lives will be moving to streaming, airing exclusively on Peacock in September, after 57 years on NBC. Focusing on the exploits of the inhabitants of the fictional town of Salem, Illinois, the daytime soap opera has been running continuously since its premiere in 1965 and has currently aired over 14,000 episodes. Older cast members include Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans (5,048 episodes), Kristian Alfonso as Hope Brady (4,240 episodes), Drake Hogestyn as John Black (4,159 episodes) and Suzanne Rogers as Maggie Horton (3,147 episodes).

In addition to being one of the longest-running scripted series in television history, days of our lives is one of the most iconic soap operas to grace the small screen. In fact, it’s such a recognized title that Joey Tribbiani, the character played by Matt LeBlanc in the hugely successful ’90s comedy Friends, played the fictional role of Dr. Drake Ramoray on the soap for several years. The series also served as home to future stars, including Real Housewife Lisa Rinna, Supernatural star Jensen Ackles, and That 70’s Showby Mila Kunis.

Although NBC has been home to days of our lives 57 years ago, that’s changing this fall. Starting September 12, the soap opera will move to a new home and any new episodes will stream exclusively on NBC’s Peacock platform. The show’s library is now available on the platform for Peacock Premium subscribers, but this will be the first time new episodes will air exclusively on the platform.

days of our lives already has a presence on the Peacock streaming service. The five-episode miniseries Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem premiered on the platform in September 2021 and was followed by a second season in July 2022. A TV movie titled Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas It also premiered in December 2021. However, that doesn’t make this news any less shocking for fans of the show, as much of its demographic is older viewers who may not have access to or familiarity with streaming services.

Change days of our lives despite its demographics it is reminiscent of ABC making the decision to change its popular reality show. dancing with the stars for Disney+. This kind of bold decision-making is likely an effort to increase paid subscribers, as Peacock has previously struggled to maintain a consistent audience. Given the challenge streaming services are currently facing (including HBO Max, which is apparently being destroyed after having its imminent blockbuster batgirl archived), it will be interesting to see if that moves the needle or if the network eventually sees fit to return the series to its original home.

