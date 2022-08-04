Death notes on July 30, 2022

The information contained in this section is provided by funeral groups, and the Province is not responsible for the accuracy of data and additional information.

MRS. MARIA SEBASTIANA ZARRATIM

She died on July 30, in this city, she was 86 years old, daughter of the late Mr. Antonio Zarratim and Mrs. Antonia de Toledo. She leaves sisters, other family members and friends. Her burial was held on the 30th, with the coffin leaving at 16:00 from the Velório da Saudade room “07”, to the Municipal Cemetery of Saudade. To the bereaved family and friends the condolences of ABIL GRUPO UNIDAS FUNERAIS.

MR. ANTONIO LUIS DE SOUSA FILHO

He died on July 30, in this city, he was 54 years old, son of Mr. Antonio Luis de Sousa, now deceased and Mrs. Darli Bravo de Sousa. He leaves family and friends. His burial took place on the 30th, having left the coffin at 12:00 from the wake of the Metropolitan Memorial Crematorium in Piracicaba/SP, “Rubi” room, for the Laras Municipal Cemetery in Laranjal Paulista/SP. To the bereaved family and friends the condolences of ABIL GRUPO UNIDAS FUNERAIS.

MR. SEBASTIÃO ANTUNES DA SILVA

He died on July 30, in this city, he was 53 years old, son of the late Mr. Cirilo Antunes da Silva and Mrs. Luzia Rosa de Jesus, was married to Mrs. Rosangela Maria Braga da Silva; leaves the children: Patricia Maria da Silva Campos, married to Mr. Rodrigo Campos; Erica Fernanda da Silva and Paola Elen da Silva. He leaves grandchildren, other family members and friends. His burial took place on the 30th, having left the coffin at 16:00 from room “D” of the Wake of the Cemitério Parque da Ressurreição, for the aforementioned necropolis. To the bereaved family and friends the condolences of ABIL GRUPO UNIDAS FUNERAIS.

MR. LUIZ ROBERTO DE CAMPOS FERREIRA

He died on July 30, in this city, he was 78 years old. He was married to Mrs. Eloise Conceição De Agostini Ferreira. He was the son of the late Mr. Joaquim G Ferreira and Mrs. Helena de Campos Ferreira; he leaves behind the children: Monica M Ferreira, Luiz Roberto M Ferreira, Patricia Ferreira Saldanha, Tiago de Campos Ferreira and Daniel de Campos Ferreira. He left grandchildren, other family members and friends. His burial took place on the 30th, at 4:30 pm, leaving the casket from the Velório Parque da Ressurreição – Room C, heading to the Parque da Ressurreição Cemetery. To the bereaved family and friends the condolences of the BOM JESUS ​​FUNERAIS GROUP.

MR. LUIZ ROBERTO DE CAMPOS FERREIRA

He died on July 30, in this city, he was 78 years old. He was married to Mrs. Eloise Conceição De Agostini Ferreira; son of the late Mr. Joaquim G Ferreira and Mrs. Helena de Campos Ferreira. He is survived by the children: Monica M Ferreira, Luiz Roberto M Ferreira, Patricia Ferreira Saldanha, Tiago de Campos Ferreira and Daniel de Campos Ferreira. He left grandchildren, other family members and friends. His burial took place on the 30th, at 4:30 pm, leaving the casket from the Velório Parque da Ressurreição – Room C, heading to the Parque da Ressurreição Cemetery. To the bereaved family and friends the condolences of the BOM JESUS ​​FUNERAIS GROUP.

ALICE VITÓRIA CASTRO SILVA

He died on the 30th of July in this city. Daughter of Mr. Eduardo Rubia da Silva and Ms. Valéria Antonia Costa de Castro. Her burial took place on the 30th, leaving the coffin for the Municipal Cemetery of Vila Rezende. To the bereaved family and friends the condolences of the BOM JESUS ​​FUNERAIS GROUP.

MRS. MARIA BENEDITA DE PAULA FRANCO

She died on July 30, in this city, she was 70 years old, she was married to Mr. José Maria Correa Franco; daughter of the late Mr. Pedro Gomes de Paula and Mrs Benedicta Lambstein de Paula. She is survived by children: Adriana de Paula Franco Andrade married to Jorge Luiz Ferreira de Andrade, Alessandra Patrícia Franco Ferreira married to Valdecir Ferreira and Aguimar Rogério de Paula Franco. She leaves grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Her burial took place on the 31st, at 10:30 am, leaving the casket from the Velório da Saudade, room 4, to the Municipal Cemetery of Saudade. To the bereaved family and friends, the feelings and sorrow of the BOM JESUS ​​FUNERAIS GROUP.

MR. ALCIDES SAPIA

He died on July 29, in this city, he was 87 years old. He was married to Mrs. Lourdes da Silva Sapia. He was the son of the late Mr. Alexandre Sápia and Mrs. Maria Fabretti; leaves behind children: Maria Aparecida Sápia, João Batista Sápia married to Maria Aparecida da Silva, Luzia Sápia Bega married to Israel Ademir Gutierrez Bega, Israel Sápia married to Denise Raquel Costa Sápia, Maria Madalena Sápia Camargo married to João Batista Camargo and Ana Maria Sápia Mosca married to Marcos Roberto Mosca. He left grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family members and friends. His burial took place on July 30, at 9:30 am, leaving the coffin at the Velório Vila Rezende, room 2, heading to the Vila Rezende Municipal Cemetery. To the bereaved family and friends the condolences of the BOM JESUS ​​FUNERAIS GROUP.