Deyverson agrees with Cuiabá and depends on exams to be announced

Deyverson, ex-Palmeiras, is in the process of being announced as Cuiabá’s new reinforcement for the season’s sequel. The attacker landed this morning (3) in Mato Grosso and depends only on medical examinations to be made official.

According to the UOL EsporteDeyverson is expected at the club this Wednesday afternoon, when he should already be announced by Cuiabá on social networks.

Deyverson has been without a club since the beginning of June, when he left Palmeiras after not renewing his contract. His last official match, however, was five months ago, when he scored a goal and was sent off in the 1-1 draw against Bragantino, by Paulistão.

The 31-year-old striker left Palmeiras as the hero of the 2021 Libertadores. He scored the title goal in the decision against Flamengo, already in overtime. With the alviverde shirt, he also won the 2018 Brazilian Championship and the Paulistão and the 2022 South American Recopa.

Deyverson arrives at Cuiabá with the mission of improving the team’s attack, the worst among the 20 clubs in Serie A — with just 14 goals in 20 games.

The team led by Portuguese coach António de Oliveira comes from a defeat against Fortaleza at the Pantanal Arena and is 17th in the Brasileirão, with 20 points.

Cuiabá’s next commitment is on Sunday (7), against Fluminense, at Maracanã. The game should even mark Deyverson’s debut on the team.