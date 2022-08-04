Director promotes Starbucks cup hunt to avoid repeating Game of Thrones mistake

Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnikthe showrunners of The Dragon’s Houseare concerned not to make the same mistake that happened with the Starbucks cup in Game of Thrones, in your series.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the duo acknowledged that mistakes happen on all shows. Condal admitted that the scenario of The Dragon’s House it was heavily policed.

“[Tínhamos] a very policed ​​scene – there was a lot of Starbucks hunting going on. We always joked about it, that we were going to make Starbucks cups so they at least fit the scene.”

For its part, Sapochnik joked that viewers who find digitally pulled Starbucks cups will be rewarded.

[Deixamos xícaras de café] everywhere so we could later paint them digitally. See if you can see where the Starbucks cups that we digitally removed after the fact were, and if you find one, there’s a prize. A cup of coffee.

The Starbucks Cup was seen in a scene from Episode 4 of Season 8, The Last of the Starks. During one scene, the cup could be seen on the table in front of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

This was a delight for netizens, who created a slew of memes and jokes about how the modern drink arrived in the fantasy realm of Westeros. It was later revealed that the cup belonged to Conleth Hillwho played Lord Varys, who was sitting right across from Clarke during the scene.

Who knows, the more attentive eyes of the fans may catch some other mistake during the episodes of The Dragon House?

about the series

The Dragon’s House will premiere on the day August 21 of 2022 on HBO and HBO Max. The series is based on the book Fire & Bloodand tells a story that takes place 200 years before the events of game of Thrones.

The plot follows the civil war of House Targaryen, known for controlling dragons, where half-brothers fight for the Iron Throne after the death of their father.

The series’ cast includes Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Ryan Corr, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Graham McTavish, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson and Gavin Spokes.

