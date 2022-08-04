Discover the story of Harley Quinn, Lady Gaga’s character in DC

Lady Gaga made his lineup official harlequin for the musical film “Joker 2”which will be titled “Joker: Folie a Deux”. It will hit theaters in December 4, 2024 and will bring Gaga side by side Joaquin PhoenixOscar winner for the role of the Joker.

After all, who is Harlequin?

harlequin is a DC character created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm as a “helper” joker“. She first appeared in “Batman: The Animated Series” in 1992. Initially, she would only participate in one episode, but was incorporated in others due to the good reception of the public.

The character is known for the actress version Margot Robbie in DC movies. margot lived harlequin in “Suicide Squad” (2016) and in “Birds of Prey” (2020). It’s not uncommon for DC to have multiple actors playing the same characters in side projects. Hence the escalation of Lady Gaga.

In his first appearances in “Batman: The Animated Series”, harlequin was totally devoted to joker. The relationship between the two characters is abusive and toxic, which should be explored in the film. “Folie à deux” is a rare syndrome in which two or more people share a psychotic disorder.

Facts about Harlequin

The 1994 “Mad Love” comics bring more information about the origin of harlequin. She studied psychology and met joker, when he was committed to Arkham Asylum. She was one of the local psychiatrists. But then, in “Batman: The Animated Series,” the two break up and joker kicks her out of her gang.

This is the cue for the public to know one more aspect of harlequin: his bisexuality. She makes a new friend, poison ivywho lives at a toxic waste dump site, and the two develop a romantic relationship.

It is worth saying that harlequin You don’t have any superpowers until you meet poison ivy. The friend injects her with a serum that increases her strength, agility, and resistance to toxins.