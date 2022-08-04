Ellen Pompeo cuts back on Grey’s Anatomy for new TV series

Grey’s Anatomy will have less Meredith Gray in its 19th season. The Hollywood Reporterthis will happen because the star of the series, Ellen Pompeowill produce and star in his first TV series under the command of the production company Calamity Jane. The project, still untitled, will be hosted by the hulu.

With that, her participation in the new year of the series of Shonda Rhimes will feature Pompeo in just eight of the expected 22 episodes that will comprise it. Her character, however, must remain the main narrator of the production and this will not be her farewell season.

According to Hulu, the new Pompeo series will be “Inspired by the story of a Midwestern American couple who adopt what they think is an eight-year-old with a rare form of dwarfism to raise alongside the three children they already have, but slowly begin to believe that she may not be who she says she is”.

Started in 2005, Grey’s Anatomy follows the routine of a group of doctors at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital. Created by Shonda Rhimesthe series has run for over 360 episodes and stars Ellen Pompeo.

In Brazil, Grey’s Anatomy is available for streaming on multiple platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Globoplay and Star+.

