Ellen Pompeo will have a reduced role in the new season

Actress Ellen Pompeo, 52, the protagonist of “Grey’s Anatomy”, will appear in just 8 episodes of the 19th season of the successful American medical series.

Still, she will continue to narrate every episode and serve as an executive producer on the medical drama.

According to Deadline, the reason for Ellen’s absence for much of the season is because she will be involved in another production, “Oprhan”, a miniseries produced by Hulu.

In May, she had commented on the possibility of leaving the series that she has starred in for almost two decades.

“Continuing to try to reinvent the show is the challenge right now, and the show speaks to a lot of people, and young people love it. It has inspired so many generations of healthcare professionals. So I think for young people, it’s really good content. it for young people, not necessarily with me, but it continues to go beyond me,” he said.

Recently, Ellen Pompeo said she would like to see the story of “Grey’s Anatomy” end soon.

“I’m trying to focus on convincing everyone that they need to break up,” he declared. According to Deadline, there is still no decision on whether season 19 will be Pompeo’s last on the series, or even the show’s last.

Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes has stated on other occasions that she doesn’t see the series continuing without her protagonist.