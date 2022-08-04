Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t want to give her marriage another chance

ANDMily Ratajkowski reportedly split from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard last month and is planning to file for divorce in the face of rumors she has been cheated on.

Apparently, the model doesn’t forget the betrayal and doesn’t want to give the marriage another chance, but the same doesn’t apply to Sebastian, who is trying to save the marriage.

“Sebastian is begging her to give him another chance,” a source close to Emily Ratajkowski told Page Six this week.

“That’s not going to happen because she did her own ‘investigation’ and found out more s*** he did behind his back,” he added.

The news that Emily Ratajkowski, 31, was splitting began to circulate after the model was seen without her wedding ring, while Sebastian Bear-McClard was still wearing the ring.

Page Six also adds that the mannequin plans to file for divorce. News that comes after they tied the knot in February 2018. Both were parents to little Sylvester in March 2021.

