Emma Roberts is seen on sets and fans suspect Spider-Woman

the footage of Madame Web in full swing in the US! Previously we’ve seen the look of Dakota Johnson as the protagonist. As well as a glimpse of actor Adam Scott and even a REFERENCE to Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man!

And now, who was seen on set was actress Emma Roberts, announced in the cast a few months ago. The actress, whose character has not been confirmed, appeared with a pregnant belly.

Check out the image below:

It’s a simple image of a pregnant character, right? Think again, as the minds of Marvel fans do not rest. And Emma’s photo generated speculation and theories linking the character to Jessica Drew, Spider-Woman!

After all, Jessica is also well known for the phase in the comics where she acted as Spider-Woman during her pregnancy. Something that will also be adapted in Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse! Will we also have this in live-action?

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Madame Web is one of Sony Pictures’ most unusual projects for its SSU. Which is the cinematic universe of characters from the Spider-Man universe, which already has VenomMorbius and Kraven: The Hunter.

Although we do not have any details about the plot, it is OFFICIAL: the actress Dakota Johnson (50 shades of gray) will be Madame Web!

The actress Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) is also confirmed in the cast, while SJ Clarkson (Jessica Jones, The Defenders, Succession) takes over directing. Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, the writers of Morbius, are also confirmed! The film hits theaters on October 6, 2023.

