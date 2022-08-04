Eternals 2 could happen with Chloe Zhao’s return

Launched in 2021 in full return of the public to cinemas after the low in the main cases of COVID-19, eternal it wasn’t what we can call a big hit within the productions of Marvel Studios. However, the length of Chloe Zhao is filled with elements that could guarantee a continuity of its characters within the MCU – whether in a sequel or in other films.

An example of this was one of the post-credits scenes, in which we can see none other than Thanos’ brother, Eros (or Starfox, played by Harry Styles), accompanied by Pip the Troll (Patton Oswalt). The appearance of both further extends the cosmic appeal that Marvel productions have, highlighting how full of characters the producer’s plate is.

Well, it was precisely from the actor who plays Pip, Patton Oswalt, that an indication that we may have a sequel to Eternals emerged. In an interview with The Today ShowOswalt stated that “They’ve announced that there will be an Eternals sequel, and Chloe Zhao will direct. So hopefully there will be more Starfox and Pip adventures.”

Will Eternals 2 really happen?

Of course, none of this is official at the moment, so let’s wait for more information. It is also necessary to take into account the political game of the thing. In this case, the actor himself is an interested party in the possibility of Eternals 2 happening, so it doesn’t hurt to throw such information on news sites and see how many people would like to have this movie in theaters.

The film’s cast includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Barry Keoghan and Lauren Ridloff.