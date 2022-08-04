Europe’s biggest nuclear plant is ‘completely out of control’, says UN

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, says that Zaporizhia is in a ‘volatile situation’ and specialized personnel need to enter the site to repair damage

The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is the largest in Europe and has not been supported since February 24



The biggest nuclear power plant in Europe is completely out of control, informed the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, at a press conference at the UN headquarters in New York, which since Monday hosts the tenth conference of the 191 States. signatories of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). Controlled by the Russians since early March, the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, located in southern Ukraine, is in a volatile situation and the United Nations is trying to send a mission there. Grossi has been trying for weeks to send a mission to inspect the factory. But so far, Ukraine has rejected a proposal that it believes would legitimize the Russian occupation of the plant, explained Ukrainian operator Energoatom. “Going to the site is very complex because it requires the agreement and cooperation of several actors”, in particular Ukraine and Russia, and the support of the UN, since the plant is in a war zone, Grossi said. “I’m trying to get a mission underway as quickly as possible,” he added.

According to Grossi, “all security principles have been violated in one way or another. And we cannot allow this to continue happening,” he added. Zaporizhia is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. In 2021, it generated 20% of the annual Ukrainian electricity production and 74% of that produced by the Ukrainian nuclear park. The IAEA has been concerned about the situation in the region for months. On June 30th, they even reported that they had lost, once again, contact with the remote security and surveillance systems at the site. The IAEA requires technicians to visit the region to repair damage and assess the situation, which since the invasion of the Russia The Ukraine, on February 24, is not supported. On Monday, US diplomats Antony Blinken accused Russia of using the plant, the largest in Europe, “as a military base to shoot at Ukrainians, knowing that they cannot respond because they would risk hitting a nuclear reactor.” nuclear or highly radioactive waste.” Grossi condemns that possibility and says “it takes the notion of a human shield to a whole different and terrifying level,” he added, insisting that the IAEA must have access to the plant.