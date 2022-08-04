Ezra Miller: Everything we know about the controversial ‘The Flash’ star

Ezra Miller poses a $200 million problem for Warner Bros. The Flash, starring Miller as a spandex-clad superhero. Scheduled for release next summer, it’s DC Comics’ big bet against the Disney-produced Marvel films that dominate the world, such as the The Avengers and Spider man. There’s just one problem: its lead star has been embroiled in a number of controversies, from hosting a woman and her children on a Vermont farm, where apparently there were guns everywhere to two recent arrests in Hawaii.

The first, on March 27, took place in a rundown bar when police said Miller ripped the microphone off a woman singing karaoke. Police became involved when an enraged Miller shouted obscenities and allegedly attacked a man throwing darts. The second incident occurred a month later, when Miller was asked to leave a meeting and the actor threw a chair, punched a woman and left a 1/2-inch cut on her forehead, police said. Later that night, a couple filed a restraining order against them after Miller allegedly broke into their room and threatened to “bury” them. In just three weeks, Miller was the target of 10 police calls in the sleepy town of Hilo, Hawaii.

Not long ago, Miller was an independent film favorite thanks to his roles in After school and We need to talk about Kevinbefore reaching stardom in the franchise Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, written by JK Rowling, and in the DC universe. He has also positioned himself as an advocate for the LGBT+ community, declaring himself queer in 2012 and non-binary in 2018 when he stated, “He didn’t identify me as a man, he didn’t identify me as a woman. I barely identify as a human being.” The Flash was about to make Miller the first queer actor to star in a superhero movie, but now all of that is in jeopardy. According to Deadline, Warner Bros. tried to “get help” for Miller, but at this point it seems unlikely he’ll stick around for future projects. After all, this is the same studio that fired Johnny Depp after his failed UK lawsuit against The sun.

Ezra Miller was born into a wealthy family in New Jersey in 1992; his father was a successful editor and his mother was a dancer. To overcome his childhood stutter, Miller took up opera singing, making his debut at the New York premiere of White crow by Philip Glass at Lincoln Center in 2001. However, Miller was also the target of homophobic bullying in high school. “I was trying to kiss the boys at school,” Miller said. Outside in 2012. “I went from a stutterer to a totally gay little opera singer and a really confused queer teenager.”

Miller dropped out of high school at age 16, not because of bullying, but because of Beethoven. in an interview with New York Magazine , said that the composer appeared to him in a dream: “He was crying and said: ‘The four symphonies I wrote are not good. They are simply not enough. And I said, ‘Write five more! Continues!’. And I woke up in a cold sweat and I thought, ‘I need to drop out of school.

It wasn’t a total leap of faith. Miller had previously starred in several television shorts, and in 2008 he made his first big-screen appearance in Antonio Campos’ dark directorial debut, After school. He was perfectly suited for his role in the creator’s first film. EuphoriaSam Levinson, another happy day in 2011, in which Miller played Ellen Barkin’s cocky teenage son. Miller arrived late to meet Levinson when he was casting for the film and demanded to sit outside so he could smoke. “I thought, ‘What an idiot! It’s perfect for this movie,” the director recalled.

Miller found his niche as an eccentric, talkative teenager, earning rave reviews for his performance in the title role of We need to talk about Kevin, from 2011, based on Lionel Shriver’s novel about a boy who seeks to destroy his mother. He then landed a role in the popular adaptation of The perks of Being a Wallflower alongside Emma Watson. That’s when Miller started making the news for all the wrong reasons. while filming The perks…the actor was arrested by police after being pulled over over a broken taillight, where he was found, in Miller’s own words, under a grass “quilt.”

Ezra Miller to fantastic beasts (Warner Bros)

General fame came in 2016 when Miller landed the roles of Credence in Fantastic Beasts… and Flash in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Then strange videos started to appear. One day, Miller was doing an emotional, slightly manic version of Rihanna’s “Work” on a hotel lobby piano, and the next, she was giving an indecipherable red carpet interview, dressed as Toadette from Mario Kart. At a 2017 Comic-Con, he spontaneously kissed a fan on the mouth after the fan asked to smell Miller’s breath for alcohol.

It was confusing, but not too worrying. That was until 2020, when a video appeared on Twitter in which Miller apparently suffocated a woman in a bar in Reykjavik. “I thought it was just fun and games, but it wasn’t,” said the woman, who remained anonymous, recently. Variety, after two years of silence. No charges have been made against the actor. Miller has never publicly commented on the incident.

Then earlier this year, Miller released an outburst on social media that addressed what he called the Ku Klux Klan’s “Beulaville chapter” in North Carolina, telling them to “commit suicide.” The Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil rights organization that monitors hate groups, said it was not aware of any Klan activity in the area. Then came the incidents in Hawaii.

Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck and Gal Gadoy in Justice League (Warner Bros)

Since then, more allegations have been brought against Miller, the most serious of which come from the parents of an 18-year-old from North Dakota. Miller is accused of doing cleanliness and “psychologically manipulating, physically intimidating and endangering the safety and well-being” of her son, Tokata Iron Eyes, since Iron Eyes was 12 years old. In an interview with The Independent, his father, Chase Iron Eyes, noted, “Our life has been turned upside down,” claiming that Miller gave the teen alcohol, marijuana, and LSD over the course of their friendship. “When we caught Tokata at Ezra’s farm, we weren’t sure she would be able to function, psychologically, mentally or intellectually, at the level she exhibited before she fell into Ezra’s clutches,” he said. Since then, a court could not find” for Miller to serve them with an order of protection against Tokata. The actor’s Instagram account has also been disabled. The Independent contacted the court to ask if he was able to serve the actor. However, Iron Eyes denied the allegations against Miller, saying, “This is my life. These are my decisions and I am disappointed in my parents and the press in every way.”

After that, another mother and her 12-year-old son received a temporary harassment prevention order against Miller after alleging that the actor threatened his family at his neighbor’s house and acted inappropriately with the child.

In a June 30 report on Variety, a German woman also claimed that Miller harassed her after refusing to leave her Berlin apartment in February 2022. She claims that Miller was furious after she said she couldn’t smoke in her house; the actor was convinced to leave on his own after she called the police. A week earlier, on June 23, The Rolling Stone Magazine reported that Miller’s Vermont farm, where she housed another mother and her three children, had “guns and bullets everywhere.” A source recalled an incident where one of the one-year-old boys allegedly put a stray bullet in his mouth.

A source close to Miller said Variety that the star hopes to address the allegations against him at some point, but has “chose to focus in particular on his health and healing.” His next role is that of a young Salvador Dalí in the biographical film daliland by Mary Harron. The film is currently in post-production, but who knows what will happen to Miller’s role if more allegations come to light. Kevin Spacey showed that actors can be replaced and scenes can be redone. Some DC fans have already asked the studio to replace Miller with Grant Gustin, who plays The Flash on the CW show. “Warner Bros. doesn’t earn from it,” a source at the studio recently said. Deadline . For Miller, there was also no turning back on such a long list of indiscretions.

The Independent reached out to Ezra Miller’s representatives for comment.