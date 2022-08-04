Film Schedule from August 6th to 12th

Check out the movie schedule Globe from the 6th to the 12th of August.
Saturday, 08/06/2022
owl II
Behind the Sky
Original Title: Behind the Sky
Country of Origin: Brazilian
Year of Production: 2021
Director: Caio Sóh
Cast: Nathalia Dill, Emílio Orciollo Neto, Renato Góes, Paula Burlamaqui.
Class: Drama
Aparecida, a strong woman from the hinterland, lives full of dreams and hope. She takes an action that could change her trajectory forever: she leaves for the big city.
Saturday Session
The Mummy
Original Title: The Mummy
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 1999
Director: Stephen Sommers
Cast: Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, Arnold Vosloo, John Hannah, Oded Fehr
Class: Adventure
Pathfinder Rick O’Connell, a friend and archeologist Evelyn search for the treasure of a pharaoh, Imhotep, who was mummified alive.
supercine
sexy by accident
Original Title: I Feel Pretty
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2018
Director: Abby Kohn
Cast: Michelle Williams, Amy Schumer, Emily Ratajkowski, Tom Hopper
Class: Comedy
Renee is a woman who has a hard time dealing with society’s beauty standards. After having an accident, she wakes up feeling much more confident.
owl I
the trap
Original Title: Careful What You Wish For
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2015
Director: Elizabeth Allen
Cast: Nick Jonas, Isabel Lucas, Dermot Mulroney, Graham Rogers, Paul
Sorvino, David Sherrill
Class: Suspense
The film is about a young man who gets more than he bargains for when he starts having an affair with a banker’s young wife.
Sunday, 08/07/2022
owl II
Julie and Julia
Original Title: Julie & Julia
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2009
Director: Nora Ephron
Cast: Meryl Streep, Amy Adams, Stanley Tucci, Chris Messina, Linda Emond,
Helen Carey.
Class: Biography
Julie Powell is about to turn 30 and is frustrated with life. She decides to spend a year cooking the recipes from Julia Child’s 1948 book.
Maximum temperature
Fast & Furious 5 – Operation Rio
Original Title: Fast Five
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2011
Director: Justin Lin
Cast: Dwayne Johnson;Elsa Pataky;Gal Gadot;Joaquim De Almeida;Jordana Brewster;Ludacris Ludacris;Paul Walker;Sung Kang;Tyrese Gibson
Class: Action
Dom and Brian hide in Rio de Janeiro. They will have to carry out one last mission in the city and, for that, they will gather a team of super pilots.
Major Sunday
Tomb Raider: Inception
Original Title: Tomb Raider (2018)
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2018
Director: Roar Uthaug
Cast: Walton Goggins; Alicia Vikander; Dominic West; Daniel Wu
Class: Adventure
Lara Croft decides to drop everything to try to unravel her father’s disappearance and begins a dangerous adventure on a Japanese island.
movie theater
The 13th Warrior
Original Title: The 13th Warrior
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 1999
Director: Michael – Tiernan, John McCrichton
Cast: Antonio Banderas; Vladimir Kulich; Omar Sharif; Diane Venora
Class: Adventure
In 922, Ahmed Ibn Fahdlan, an Arab poet and courtier, made the mistake of falling in love with a beautiful woman who belonged to another man.
Monday, 08/08/2022
Afternoon session
Despicable Me 2
Original Title: Despicable Me 2
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2013
Director: Chris Renaud; Pierre Coffin
Cast: Benjamin Bratt;Kristen Wiig;Miranda Cosgrove;Russell Brand;Steve Carell
Class: Comedy
Gru left his villainous life behind. But the Anti-Villain League has other plans: have him fight a powerful criminal alongside Agent Lucy.
Hot screen
captain marvel
Original Title: Captain Marvel
Country of Origin: Australian
Year of Production: 2019
Director: Anna Boden;Ryan Fleck
Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Clark Gregg, Brie Larson
Class: Sci-Fi Adventure
Carol Danvers becomes one of the most powerful heroes in the universe when Earth finds itself in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races.
Tuesday, 08/09/2022
Afternoon session
Under the Tuscan Sun
Original Title: Under The Tuscan Sun
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2003
Director: Audrey Wells
Cast: Lindsay Duncan; Raoul Bova; Sandra Oh; Vincent Riotta
Class: Comedy
Writer Frances embarks on a tour of Tuscany, Italy. There, she decides to buy a property and ends up meeting someone who will change her life.
Wednesday, 08/10/2022
Afternoon session
The mother-in-law
Original Title: Monster-in-Law
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2005
Director: Robert Luketic
Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Michael Vartan, Jane Fonda, Wanda Skyes
Class: Comedy
After years of searching for her Prince Charming, Charlotte falls in love with Kevin. The problem is his mother, who decides to disrupt the couple as much as possible.
Thursday, 08/11/2022
Afternoon session
A matter of time
Original Title: About Time
Country of Origin: English
Year of Production: 2013
Director: Richard Curtis
Cast: Bill Nighy; Domhnall Gleeson; Lydia Wilson; Margot Robbie; Rachel Mcadams; Richard Cordery; Tom Hollander
Class: Romance
After discovering he can travel through time, Tim uses his ability to win the heart of the woman of his dreams and save his friend from professional disaster.
Friday, 08/12/2022
Afternoon session
My Father, My Hero
Original Title: The Finishers
Country of Origin: Belgian; French
Year of Production: 2014
Director: Nils Tavernier
Cast: Jacques Gamblin, Alexandra Lamy, Fabien Héraud, Sophie de Furst, Pablo Pauly, Xavier Mathieu, Christelle Cornil
Class: Drama
Julien is a young man who lives in a wheelchair. He convinces his father to compete in one of the toughest triathlon events, rebuilding their relationship.
owl I
You only live once
Original Title: Solo Se Vive Una Vez
Country of Origin: Argentina
Year of Production: 2017
Director: Federico Cueva
Cast: Arancha Martí;Dario Lopilato;Hugo Silva;Pablo Rago;Peter
Lanzani;Santiago Segura
Class: Action, Comedy
Leo, a professional crook, needs to take on another personality to get away from the dangerous Duges, López and Harken.