Find out what’s on display in the Capital’s rooms

Pluft the Phantom

Brazil, 2022. Direction: Rosane Svartman. Cast: Juliano Cazarré, Lolla Belli, Cleber Salgado. Comedy genre. Duration: 1h28. Free classification. Kinoplex Goiânia, at 3:50 pm. Cinema Cinemark, at 3:55 pm. Cinépolis Shopping Cerrado, at 3:45 pm, 6:00 pm and 8:15 pm. Moviecom Buriti, at 16:10 and 18:00. Cinemark at 3:50 pm. Aparecida Shopping, at 17:20 and 19:00. Cinemas, at 4:30 pm and 6:40 pm. CinePrime, at 3:30 pm, 5:30 pm and 8 pm.

The girl Maribel and the ghost who is terrified of people develop an unexpected friendship. One day, she is kidnapped by the pirate Perna de Pau, who wants to use her to find the treasure left by her grandfather, the late Captain Bonança Rainbow. In the abandoned house where the old man lived, Maribel waits for the help of the sailors Sebastião, João and Juliano, very friends of the old captain, who go on a clumsy search for the girl.

Secret friend

Brazil, Germany and Holland, 2022. Direction: Maria Augusta Ramos. Genre: Documentary. Duration: 2h10. Rating: 12 years. Where: Cine Cultura, at 6:40 pm. In 2019, the entry of former judge Sergio Moro into the Bolsonaro government and the leakage of messages exchanged by him with prosecutors and authorities undermine the credibility of Operation Lava Jato. A group of journalists follows the unfolding of the case, as the country plunges into a sequence of crises that begins to threaten its democracy.

Good luck Big Leo

United Kingdom, 2022. Director: Sophie Hyde. Cast: Emma Thompson, Daryl McCormack, Isabella Laughland. Genre: Romantic Comedy. Duration: 1h37. Indicative rating: 16 years. Where: Cinemas Bougainville 4 at 7pm.

Nancy Stokes is a teacher who has just retired. Although she has had a satisfying life, there is one thing she has never had: Nancy has never had sex worthy of being called good. In fact, Nancy doesn’t even know if what she did was actually sex. But this is water under the bridge, Nancy is single-minded in her plan to have, at least once, a night of pleasurable sex. And she has it all figured out in her head: she’ll call a young sex worker and book (anonymously) a nice hotel room. She even knows the young man’s name: Leo Grande. Leo knows what he does and he knows he does his job well. Despite looking like just another client and a few more hours of work, Leo is certain that this is the thing that intrigued him the most, and that Nancy is also a different person.

gyuri

Brazil, 2022. Direction: Mariana Lacerda. Genre: Documentary. Duration: 1h28. Where: Cine Cultura, at 9pm. Claudia Andujar went into exile in Brazil and dedicated her life to safeguarding the Yanomami peoples after the Second World War. Its valuable collection, its tireless militancy, its war past and the current vulnerability of the indigenous people are reviewed through Andujar’s dialogues with the shaman Davi Kopenawa and the activist Carlo Zacquini, with the interlocution of the Hungarian philosopher Peter Pál Pelbart.

Elvis

USA, 2022, directed by Baz Luhrmann, with Auster Butler, Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge, Richard Roxburgh, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Davis Wenham, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Luke Brace. Musical biography about the life of singer Elvis Presley, one of the biggest names in rock history. The film will be showing, starting this Thursday, 14th, at the Cinemark at the Flamboyant mall, with subtitles, with sessions at 6:00 pm and 9:40 pm (only on Wednesdays). It will also be shown at Cinemark Passeio das Águas, dubbed, at 6:30 pm and 9:40 pm. Cinépolis Cerrado 7, dubbed, at 6:30 pm and 9:50 pm, on Wednesdays. Kinoplex Goiânia 2, subtitled, at 8:20 pm, on Wednesdays.

The film approaches the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) through the prism of his tumultuous relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker that spanned more than 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and the loss of innocence in America. . At the center of this journey is one of the most important and influential people in Elvis’ life, Priscilla Presley.

the black phone

USA, 2022. Film directed by Scott Derrickson. Cast: Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Ethan Terror. Duration: 1h43. Subtitled and dubbed. Kinoplex Goiânia, 2D, 18:10 and 20:30. Cinema Cinemark, 2D, subtitled, at 3:10 pm and 9:50 pm. Cinépolis Shopping Cerrado, dubbed, at 7pm and 9:45pm. Moviecom Buriti, dubbed, at 7:10 pm and 9:45 pm. Cinema Cinemark, dubbed, at 6:10 pm and 8:40 pm. Cineflix Aparecida Shopping, at 7:40 pm and 9:55 pm.

In “The Black Phone”, in 1978, a series of kidnappings are taking place in the city of Denver. Ethan Hawke plays the “Grabbler”, a serial killer who targets neighborhood kids. Finney Shaw, a 13 year old boy, is kidnapped, the boy wakes up in a basement, where there is only a bed and a black phone on one of the walls. When the device rings, the boy can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims, and they try to prevent Finney from suffering the same fate. Meanwhile, his sister Gwen has dreams that indicate where he might be and races against time to try to help Detectives Wright and Miller help their brother, only for it to be in vain. Finney continues to make attempts to escape that only fail, until one of the serial killer’s victims talks about a plan that could finally lead Finney to freedom.

the good mother

France, 2022. Direction: Hafsia Herzi. Cast: Halima Benhamed, Sabrina Benhamed, Jawed Hannachi Herzi. Genre: Drama. Duration: 1h39. Indicative rating: 14 years. Cine Cultura at 2pm.

In “The Good Mother”, after her son is arrested for being at the scene of a gas station robbery crime, the housekeeper Nora does everything to help him while he is incarcerated until his trial. .

I hope it finds you and that you are well

Brazil, 2022. Directed by: Natara Ney. Genre: Documentary. Duration: 1h24. Indicative rating: Free. Cine Cultura, at 8:45 pm (except on Sunday, the date on which “Granada”, a new film by filmmaker Benedito Ferreira from Goiás, starts).

In 2011, a batch of 180 love letters was found at an Antiques Fair, all written by a resident of Campo Grande/MS to her fiancé in Rio de Janeiro. For 2 years, 1952/53, she reports on passion and distance. From this discovery, an investigation begins to locate the couple in love and discover the outcome of the romance. A story about love, time and memory.

Thor: Love and Thunder

USA, 2022, directed by Taika Waititti. The feature film stars Chris Hemsworth (Rescue) as the title character. The cast also includes Natalie Portman (Black Swan), Tessa Thompson (Westworld) and Christian Bale (The Dark Knight). Cine Lume Ritz Goiânia, dubbed, 3D, at 6:30 pm and 9 pm; 2D at 7pm and 8pm. Kinoplex Goiânia, subtitled, 3D, at 15:30, 18:00 and 20:30. Dubbed in 3D at 3:45 pm, 6:15 pm, 8:45 pm. Subtitled in 2D at 16:30, 19:00 and 21:30. Dubbed in 2D at 4pm, 6:30pm and 9pm. Cinemark 3D at 8pm. Subtitled 3D at 15:50, 18:40 and 21:30. Subtitled in Portuguese at 4:40 pm, 6:10 pm, 7:30 pm, 9 pm, 9:50 pm and 10 pm. Cinépolis Shopping Cerrado, 3D subtitles, 10pm; Dubbed 3D, 14:45, 16:30, 17:30, 19:15, 20:15, Subtitled in Portuguese, 2D, 21:30. Dubbed in Portuguese, 2D, 16:00, 18:45. Multicine Cinemas, dubbed 3D Drive-In, 2:25 pm, 5:00 pm, 7:35 pm, 9:05 pm. Dubbed in Portuguese drive-in, 16:05, 20:35. Moviecom Buriti dubbed 3D, 18h. Subtitled in 2D 21h40. Dubbed 2D 2:10 pm, 3:30 pm, 4:10 pm, 4:40 pm, 6:30 pm, 7:10 pm, 8:30 pm, 9:00 pm, 9:40 pm. Cineflix Aparecida Shopping dubbed 3D, 17:00, 19:30. Subtitled 2D, 21:50 Dubbed in Portuguese 2D 14:15 16:45 19:15 19:20 21:00 21:45 22:00. 3D dubbed cinemas 15:00 17:45 18:50 21:30. Subtitled 2D 16:10 20:30. Dubbed 2D 14h30. CinePrime Cinema Anashopping dubbed 3D 14:50 17:10 19:30 21:50. Subtitled 2D 20h.

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – the search for inner peace. But Thor’s reform is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields her magic hammer, Mjolnir, and calls herself the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Minions 2: Origin of Gru

USA, 2022. Directed by Kyle Balda and Brad Ableson. Screenplay by Cinco Paul and Brian Lynch. Cast: Leandro Hassum, Steve Carell, Alan Arkin. 1h28. Animation. Cine Lume Ritz Goiania. Dubbed 2D at 16:00 and 18:00. Kinoplex Goiania. Dubbed 2D 15:50 16:50 17:50 18:50 20:00. Cinemark Cinema Dubbed 3D 15:00 15:30 16:00 16:30 17:30 19:00. Cinépolis Shopping Cerrado 3D at 4:15 pm Dubbed 2D 3:45 pm, 4:45 pm, 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm and 9:15 pm. Multicine Cinemas. Dubbed 3D drive-in at 15:20 19:10. Dubbed drive-in at 5:15 pm. Movie with Buriti dubbed 2D at 1:00 pm, 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm, 5:30 pm, 7:00 pm, 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm. Cineflix Aparecida Shopping dubbed 2D at 2:40 pm, 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm, 6:30 pm and 7:00 pm. 3D dubbed cinemas at 4:20 pm, 6:30 pm to 8:40 pm. CinePrime Cinema Anashopping. 3D dubbed at 15:00, 17:00 and 20:00.

In the 1970s, Gru is growing up in the suburbs. A fan of a group of supervillains known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them. Fortunately, he gets support from his loyal followers, the Minions. Together, they exercise their skills as they build their first lair, try out their first weapons, and carry out their first missions. When the Vicious 6 oust their leader – the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles – Gru participates in an interview to become their newest member.

Top Gun: Maverick

USA, 2022. Directed by Joseph Kosinski. Cast includes Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly. Action, 2h11. 12 pm, subtitled and dubbed. Kinoplex Goiania. Subtitled at 20:50. Cinema Cinemark. Subtitled, at 15:05, 18:05 and 21:00. Cinépolis Shopping Cerrado. Dubbed, at 20:30. Moviecom Buriti. Dubbed at 3:50 pm and 9:00 pm. Cineflix Aparecida Shopping. Dubbed at 4:40 pm. movies. Dubbed, at 18:00 and 21:15. CinePrime Cinema Anashopping. Dubbed, at 14:50 and 20:00.

After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is back, pushing the limits as a courageous test pilot. In the contemporary world of tech wars, Maverick takes on drones and proves that the human factor is still essential.