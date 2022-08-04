First MacBook Pros with Touch Bar are now classics

As usual, Apple has updated its product list classics (vintage) and obsolete (obsolete) with some new old products.

In the list, we see that the first models of the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, released in October 2016, are now “classics”. All versions of it released during this period fall into the same category, whether 13-inch or 15-inch, with two or four Thunderbolt 3 ports.

In addition to it, other MacBooks, iMacs and iPads Pro are considered classics; already models of iPad mini are now classified as obsolete.

Check out the complete list of products that have become classics in this latest wave:

MacBook (Retina, 12″, early 2016)

(Retina, 12″, early 2016) MacBook Pro (13″, 2016, four Thunderbolt 3 ports)

(13″, 2016, four Thunderbolt 3 ports) MacBook Pro (13″, 2016, two Thunderbolt 3 ports)

(13″, 2016, two Thunderbolt 3 ports) MacBook Pro (15″, 2016)

(15″, 2016) MacBook Air (13″, early 2015)

(13″, early 2015) MacBook Pro (Retina, 13″, early 2015)

(Retina, 13″, early 2015) iMac (21.5″, late 2015)

(21.5″, late 2015) iMac (Retina 5K, 27″, late 2015)

(Retina 5K, 27″, late 2015) iPad Pro 9.7″ Wi-Fi

9.7″ Wi-Fi iPad Pro 9.7″ Wi-Fi + Cellular

Here are the products that have become obsolete:

iPad mini 16GB space gray WiFi

16GB space gray WiFi iPad mini 16GB Space Gray Wi-Fi + Cellular

16GB Space Gray Wi-Fi + Cellular iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular (MM) 16GB, space gray

Wi-Fi + Cellular (MM) 16GB, space gray iPad mini WiFi

WiFi iPad mini WiFi + Cellular

WiFi + Cellular iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular (MM)

Discontinued products are considered classics when they have been out of the market for between five and seven years, and will only be repaired if parts are available at Apple stores or Apple Authorized Service Centers (AASPs).

After seven years, the product becomes obsolete and completely loses the option of repair, with the exception of MacBook batteries, which can be exchanged for up to ten years from the date it was discontinued.