Flamengo accepts to pay R$ 10 million for a “level A” goalkeeper and Dorival is warned

Flamengo is fifth in the Brazilian Serie A Championship with 33 points, nine behind the leader. since the arrival of Dorival Junior, Rubro-Negro comes from four consecutive victories in the Brazilian. That is, adding 12 points out of the 15 disputed. The Club has one of the most valuable squads in national football, but even so, it remains on the market in looking for reinforcements.

the board of Flamengo has been monitoring the goalkeeper’s situation Agustin Rossifrom Boca Junior, with a view to the next season, and intends to make an initial proposal of around 2 million dollars, close to BRL 10 million at the current quote. However, what makes it difficult is that Boca only accepts to negotiate the archer close to the value of the contractual fine, 20 million dollars, BRL 105 million at the current quote.

It is worth noting that the Rossi has a contract with the Argentine team until June 2023 and has no intention of renewing it. That is, you will be free at the end of the year to sign a pre-agreement. In the face of negotiations with the team red-blackthe goalkeeper became a doubt for the next match of the Argentine team scheduled for next Saturday (6).

At 26 years old, Augustin Rossi is one of the xodós of the fans of the Boca junior. The goalkeeper caught the attention of the dome of the Flamengo to reinforce the position for the 2023 season. Despite the arrival of Santos to the title of the Dearestthe team needs one more option of trust, since Hugo has been fluctuating and the contract of Diego Alves is until the end of the current season, and will not be renewed.