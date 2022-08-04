Flamengo re-debuts in the Women’s Brasileirão with six reinforcements; check it out | Flamengo

The Brazilian Women’s A1 is back! This Wednesday (3), all teams will play the 14th round, penultimate of the first phase, and Flamengo went to the market to prepare for the return of the competition.

In addition to defender Daiane Medeiros and side Jucinara, announced in June, forwards Sole Jaimes, Isadora Freitas and Giovanna Crivelari and goalkeeper Kelly Chiavaro will defend the red-black shirt this season.

Flamengo prepares for the return of the Brasileirão Feminino A1 — Photo: Paula Reis/Flamengo

For the restart against Bragantino, this Wednesday, five of the six reinforcements will go to the game. Kelly Chiavaro is the only athlete not yet registered with the IDB.

The 24-year-old defender played for Avaí/Kindermann, Joinville, XV de Piracicaba, Tiradentes-PI and Rio Preto. Abroad, she played for Avaldsnes Idrettslag, from Norway, CD Tácon, Real Madrid and Madrid CFF, Spanish clubs. For the Brazilian team, Daiane was champion of the Copa América 2018 and was part of the squad of the World Cup in France, in 2019.

Left-back Jucinara was announced with Daiane, in June, and will also have his first opportunity at Flamengo. The 28-year-old player defended Internacional, Centro Olímpico, Corinthians and Audax. Abroad, she played for three clubs in Spain: Atlético de Madrid, Valencia and Levante. Jucinara wore hopscotch in 2021, when he participated in the Tokyo Olympics.

Flamengo announces the hiring of Jucinara and Daiane — Photo: Disclosure/Flamengo

Argentine centre-forward, Sole Jaimes is an old acquaintance of Brazilian fans. The 33-year-old athlete played for São Paulo and Santos, a club that had great prominence and won the 2017 Brasileirão title. Sole is the second highest scorer of Peixe, with 57 goals.

In an interview with gethe player said she had great expectations for the tournament, praised Brazilian football and talked about the ultimate goal: to lift the 2022 Women’s Brasileirão Cup.

– Since the day the club contacted my manager, I was already anxious. I stopped and thought: “Look how big Flamengo is in Brazil and around the world.” I hope to be able to contribute, honor the Manto and represent the crowd well. I just want to make them happy.

– I am happy that we are close to the first objective (quarter-finals) and I want to help us to go far. Everyone’s objective is to win the title – said Sole Jaimes.

Sole Jaimes arrives in Brazil and has his first contact with Flamengo — Photo: Paula Reis/Flamengo

The 31-year-old striker has not played in Brazil since 2018, when she left Audax to defend Lithuania’s Gintra Universitetas FC. For the last three seasons, Isadora has remained in Spain, where she played for DUX Logroño and Rayo Vallecano. In 2022, the player played 30 matches, scored five goals and provided one assist.

Flamengo repatriates striker Isadora Freitas — Photo: Reproduction

Announced in early July, the Italian goalkeeper was at Napoli, in Italy, and spoke with the ge about his arrival in Brazilian football. Despite not having debuted yet, Chiavaro declared himself to the crowd and said he had never been part of a club like Flamengo.

– Honestly, I have high expectations and high hopes for my career in Brazil. I heard a lot about the championship here and the professionalism, and I still got great feedback. A lot of people are supporting me and that makes me happy. When I had the opportunity to come here, I couldn’t pass up. I am extremely satisfied with my decision.

– Playing in a giant and well-known club like Flamengo is an honor. From my first day, I felt the love of the fans. Having the Nation on your side is incredible. I heard, still in Europe, that they call the 12th player and in this case, from what I’m living, it goes further. It’s a support group, a family. I have never been part of such an organization and I am grateful – concluded Kelly Chiavaro.

Kelly Chiavaro is another signing made official by Flamengo — Photo: Paula Reis/Flamengo

Two-time Brazilian champion and champion of Libertadores by Corinthians, the striker arrives at Flamengo as a great reinforcement for the offensive system. Crivelari played in six editions of the Brasileirão Feminino and hit the net 34 times, in 84 games played. The newest number 93 shirt for Rubro-Negro played last season at Levante, in Spain.

Giovanna Crivelari is one of Flamengo's newest additions — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo

Flamengo schedule in the Women’s Brasileirão A1

This Wednesday (3), Flamengo will face Bragantino, at 3 pm, at Estádio da Gávea, in a game valid for the 14th round of the competition. In the 15th and final round of the first phase of the Brasileirão, Fla will visit Santos, in a match scheduled for August 7, at 11 am, at Arena Barueri (SP).

Flamengo occupies the fifth place in the table, with 21 points. Of the 13 games played so far, the team won six, drew three and lost four, having scored 22 goals and conceded 15. The first eight teams advance to the quarterfinals.

— Photo: Reproduction

