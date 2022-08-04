Flamengo targets goalkeeper and São Paulo with possible exit

The national and international soccer ball market remains agitated, with speculation and outcomes amid the transfer window around the world.

In Brazil, the highlight is Flamengo, which is closer to Oscar after the midfielder said goodbye to Shanghai Port. The club still aims at goalkeeper Rossi, from Boca Juniors.

Santos, on the other hand, settled once and for all with Luan, from Corinthians, on loan – he arrives with 100% of the salary paid by the team he has been defending since the beginning of 2020.

On the other hand, São Paulo, which sent an agreement with two foreigners yesterday, may discard other players due to the limit of international athletes in Brazilian competitions.

In European football, full-back Marcelo, who left Real Madrid at the end of the local season, admitted to “stretching” his vacation and returning to action only next year.

Oscar soap opera

Oscar “very much wants” to play for Flamengo. Thus, one of the people Marcelo Hazan talked to in recent days defined the Brazilian’s desire to work at Rubro-Negro. Today, the midfielder said goodbye to Shanghai Port, from China, on social media with the message: “Thanks for all the support and love as always. See you soon”.

Oscar is in Brazil waiting for a definition of the loan and the expectation is for an outcome in the coming days. There is optimism from those involved in the conversations, and meanwhile Fla awaits. The transfer window closes on the 15th.

On Flamengo’s radar

Boca Juniors is experiencing new chaos in Argentina. After the turmoil faced by being eliminated from Libertadores da América by Corinthians, the Porto club is now close to losing one of the most idolized players by the fans: the goalkeeper agustin Rossi, 26 years old. He has already caught Flamengo’s attention in the search for a shirt 1. Experiencing the heyday in Boca and being cheered by the crowd as he hadn’t been seen since the times of “Pato” Abbondanzierithe athlete also went into a clash with the board.

The plan of the Football Council led by Juan Roman Riquelme was clear: improve the current contract (which expires in June 2023) and renew the commitment. The goalkeeper can negotiate with another team on his own from January, if he prefers. Rossi did not accept the proposed values, asking for practically double what Boca offered.

Will anyone need to leave?

Close to officially announcing the loan signings of striker Nahuel Bustos and defender Nahuel Ferraresi, São Paulo will live with another problem until the end of at least the Brazilian Championship: the limit of foreigners per team in Brazilian competitions. The two gringos from Grupo City, an Argentine and a Venezuelan, join the five foreigners who are already part of the tricolor squad this season: Arboleda, Calleri, Galoppo, Gabriel Neves and Colorado.

The most critical situation is that of Colorado. The Colombian midfielder arrived on loan from Ceni at the beginning of the year on loan from Cortuluá. But he was losing ground and is the one who should make room for the two new companions who arrive at Morumbi with certain morals.

There’s news at Inter

Internacional is about to announce defender Igor Gomes, who arrives after the end of his contract with Barcelona. The strategy gives a pattern to Colorado’s movements in the ball market, always looking for alternatives far from the usual. This time, the search for players who have never played in the country is repeated.

The model of athletes with no experience in professional teams in Brazil has already been adopted with two reinforcements from Colorado this window. One of them, Wanderson, worked. Another, Wesley Moraes, did not.

Luan’s restart

Santos agreed today the last details of the hiring of Luan, from Corinthians, on loan until the end of the Brazilian Championship. Timão will pay 100% of the salaries until November. Medical exams and signature are missing.

The search came from Corinthians itself, in a conversation between presidents Duilio Monteiro Alves and Andres Rueda last week. Duilio understands that Santos is a good place to showcase the attacking midfielder who hasn’t played since February. Peixe would have a showcase fee in case of sale.

Dispute by Bernardo Silva

Paris Saint-Germain are willing to enter the fight with Barcelona over the signing of Bernardo Silva, according to “Le10sport”. Despite the interest, the 27-year-old midfielder has a contract with Manchester City until 2025.

The presence of Luis Campos in the PSG board is a factor that can help the French club. The sporting director was responsible for signing Bernardo Silva from Monaco in 2014. The pair worked together for two years and have a good relationship.

Marcelo: only in 2023?

With an undefined future since ending his 15 and a half years at Real Madrid, Marcelo is not the least bit worried about the start of the 2022/23 season in Europe’s top national championships.

The Rafael Reis Blog found that the left-back is in no hurry to sign with a new club and that, if he deems it necessary, he even considers the idea of ​​taking a sabbatical and only resume his career after the Qatar World Cup and the turn of the year. The 34-year-old veteran has not been thrilled with any of the offers he has received since ending his contract with the Spanish giants.