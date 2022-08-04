Future Crimes (2022, David Cronenberg)

crimes of the future is a film written and directed by David Cronenbergthe film premiered at Cannes Film Festival this year and arrived in Brazil via streaming MUBI.

in the list are Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart, Léa Seydoux, Denise Capezza, Don McKellar, Ephie Kantza and Jason Bitter.

SYNOPSIS

In a dystopian future, where humans must learn to live and adapt to a synthetic environment, the species must go beyond what its natural state allows and undergo a metamorphosis, which causes a change in its DNA. Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen) is a world-renowned artist who along with his partner caprice (Léa Seydoux), uses this new state of being for her art, making changes to her body in a public way.

ANALYSIS

After eight years away from the theaters, David Cronenberg returns with an impetuous and provocative work. Crimes of the Future has the director’s signature, it uses the body horror to tell a story about a dystopian future where plastic is food, pain is almost non-existent and technology is extremely strange.

That said, it’s scary to know that Cronenberg wrote the script at the end of the 20th century, his idea of ​​genetic mutation and evolution of the species goes against a world marked by climate change and scientific advancement. In a way, Crimes of the Future has a tone of warning, underneath the shocking scenes that made the audience leave the room in Cannes, it is notable that the film expresses a concern for humanity.

In Saul Tenser’s world, art is a way of expressing his physical pain, alongside him is Caprice who subtly leads the show to prying eyes. As it opens, she performs the surgery by performing organ removal. At the same time it is repulsive, it is mesmerizing and at a certain point it is still sexual.

But, there’s a lot more going on in Crimes of the Future, which takes the narrative in different directions. As Tenser and Caprice perform, an organization headed by Timlin (Kristen Stewart) and wippet (Don McKellar) responsible for inspecting the organs, seeks to warn about extreme procedures while enchanting with body shows.

In addition, an apparently social and political cause operates underground with dangerous surgeries that modify the human body to digest plastic. From this group, the first naturally hybrid child was born that would bring about the evolution of the human species through global changes. With so many subplots, Cronenberg tries to encompass as many of his own perceptions as possible that speak of an immediate future.

The aesthetic of Future Crimes is entirely built to make the viewer uncomfortable, with machines that resemble human bones and places that feel claustrophobic. In a way, the film subverts the body horror and for those eccentric characters it turns it into body art.

VERDICT

Future Crimes is not the most inventive feature of David Cronenberg’s career, but it is quirky and authentic. Despite some confusing points and without great depth, it is a story that shocks precisely because it deals with something possible.

our note

4.0 / 5.0

Watch the subtitled trailer:

