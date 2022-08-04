Galaxy A52S with Snapdragon 778G is cheap with coupon – All in Technology

The Galaxy A52s is a mid-range smartphone that delivers a lot for its price. After all, it has a powerful chipset, premium construction against water and a great quality screen. And today, it’s on a special offer with a coupon coming out at R$ 1,749 in 10 interest-free installments on the card!

For those who don’t know, the Galaxy A52s has a beautiful 6.5″ FHD+ Super AMOLED panel that supports 120 Hz refresh rate. As a result, it delivers great fluidity in games and navigation. In addition, Samsung has added a Snapdragon 778G chip capable of performing any task with great performance.

See too:

The Galaxy a52s doesn’t disappoint in terms of the camera either. In this sense, it features a 64MP main lens capable of capturing beautiful photos even in low light. There’s also a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging and Windows 12 operating system out of the box.

Main features:

Screen: 6.5 inch Super AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate

6.5 inch Super AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G RAM: 6GB / 8GB

6GB / 8GB Native Storage: 128 / 256 GB

128 / 256 GB Back camera : 64 MP (main, f/1.8) + 12 MP (ultra-wide, f/2.2) + 5 MP (macro, f/2.4) + 5 MP (depth, f/2.4)

: 64 MP (main, f/1.8) + 12 MP (ultra-wide, f/2.2) + 5 MP (macro, f/2.4) + 5 MP (depth, f/2.4) Frontal camera: 32 MP

32 MP Drums: 4,500 mAh with support for 25W charging (15W charger included in the box)

4,500 mAh with support for 25W charging (15W charger included in the box) Others: On-screen fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, IP67 water and dust rating

On-screen fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, IP67 water and dust rating System: One UI 3.1 based on Android 11.

With a devastating price of BRL 1,749, the Galaxy A52s is a great investment in Brazil:

🛒 DISCOUNT

🔥 Use the coupon: BRANDS 10

⚠️ Coupon may stop working at any time, be quick.

WARNING: Promotion was tested at the time of publication, but may expire at any time without notice. To receive promotions as soon as she leaves directly on WhatsApp or Telegram, join our offer groups:

WhatsApp group

Telegram Group