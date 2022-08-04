Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Watch 5: Leak suggests prices of Samsung launches

As expected, Samsung should announce next Wednesday (10), during the Galaxy Unpacked event, nothing less than its two latest-generation foldables (the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4), in addition to three new smartwatches. from the Galaxy Watch 5 series and new headphones.
And after a leak in a store gave the first suggestion that Samsung foldables will reach more expensive in the international market, now it was the turn of the OnLeaks informant to bring more data on how salty these devices must be.
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 promises major design advances that will make it sturdier than the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but the improvements are bound to take their toll. Now, the estimated price of this foldable must be, in the European market, of €1,799 (~R$9,620) for the 256GB model, against €1,919 (~R$10,260) for the 512GB model. Even with the euro’s recent low, this leak suggests a lower value than previous leaks. But nothing guarantees that it will arrive cheaper in Brazil, with a predecessor that arrived in Brazil costing up to R$13,799.
Likewise, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to arrive at €1,109 (~R$5,940) for the 128GB model, against €1,169 (~R$6,259) for the 256GB model – a price around €100 more expensive. compared to the previous model in Europe. In Brazil, the Z Flip 3 started at R$6,999.
Speaking of smartwatches, the smaller, 40 mm, Bluetooth-only Galaxy Watch 5 should reach €299 (R$1,600) — €50 more than the equivalent of the Galaxy Watch 4 series, sold in Brazil for R$1,600. $1,500. To have 4G connectivity on the device, you will have to pay €349 (R$ 1,870) for the most advanced model.
The same goes for the mid-range 44mm – €329 (~R$1,760) for the Bluetooth model and €379 (~R$2,030) for the 4G one – while the 45mm Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will be even more expensive. , for €469 (~R$2,510) and €499 (~R$2,680). Apparently, the line will not have a Classic model for now.
(Updated on August 4, 2022 at 6:08 pm)