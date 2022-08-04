Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Watch 5: Leak suggests prices of Samsung launches

As expected, Samsung should announce next Wednesday (10), during the Galaxy Unpacked event, nothing less than its two latest-generation foldables (the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4), in addition to three new smartwatches. from the Galaxy Watch 5 series and new headphones.

And after a leak in a store gave the first suggestion that Samsung foldables will reach more expensive in the international market, now it was the turn of the OnLeaks informant to bring more data on how salty these devices must be.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 promises major design advances that will make it sturdier than the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but the improvements are bound to take their toll. Now, the estimated price of this foldable must be, in the European market, of €1,799 (~R$9,620) for the 256GB model, against €1,919 (~R$10,260) for the 512GB model. Even with the euro’s recent low, this leak suggests a lower value than previous leaks. But nothing guarantees that it will arrive cheaper in Brazil, with a predecessor that arrived in Brazil costing up to R$13,799.