Ganso minimizes tribute to Santos and demands renewal at Fluminense

After the draw between Fluminense and Santos in the last round of the Brazilian Championship, Paulo Henrique Ganso was involved in a controversy when wearing the shirt of Peixe at the end of the confrontation in Vila Belmiro. In a press conference this Thursday, at CT Carlos Castilho, the midfielder tried to turn the page on the subject and project the sequence of the Tricolor after the 2 to 2.

“Normally some fans leave upset, I left dressed in the Santos shirt. I celebrated. It was a tribute to the fans. I played my role on the field. I took the ball, I scored. I am very grateful to the club that revealed me to Brazilian and world football. I just thanked him. The affection I have for Fluminense is huge. My children are in love. Enrico, then, in love with Fluminense. It was just a game. The fans are even friends. That’s over. Think ahead, think about Cuiabá, and stop losing points,” said Ganso.

On leaving the field, Ganso went to the visitors’ sector in the Vila and said that he has history in Santos, but that he wants to stay at Fluminense and asked the fans to charge President Mário Bittencourt. In the interview today (4), shirt 10 commented on this matter and asked for renewal. The contract ends in December 2023.

“I played there, but suddenly, right? (laughs) If Mário is watching the press conference there… Undoubtedly, I hope we have a conversation and the idea is for a renewal to happen. It all depends on the club’s moment, how the season will end and what is going on in the Fluminense president’s mind,” added the 32-year-old.

Goose is having an excellent season. There are 38 games, 30 as a starter, five goals scored and six assists so far.

“My goal is to make Fluminense champion. Curry [Stephen, astro do basquete] already said that. Regardless of the performance on the court, I want to be champion. In the national team, today, I don’t think so. It would be a really nice surprise,” he concluded.

Fluminense returns to the field this Sunday (7), at 4 pm, against Cuiabá at Maracanã. The tricolor team is in the third position of the table, with 35 points.