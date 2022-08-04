Godzilla vs Kong 2 Working Title Teases Origin Story For The Titans

Godzilla vs. kong 2 receives a working title that hints at origin stories for the two titular Titans in the upcoming sequel now in production. The film will serve as the fifth overall installment in Legendary’s MonsterVerse franchise and as a direct sequel to 2021. Godzilla vs. kong. After several delays to its release date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest MonsterVerse movie was released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, grossing a respectable $470 million worldwide. That was more than enough for Warner Bros. give the green light for a sequel with the return of director Adam Wingard.

At the beginning of this year, The guest star Dan Stevens was brought aboard the Godzilla vs. kong 2 cast as the new human protagonist. Stevens remains the only actor attached to the sequel, and it’s unclear if previous stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Kyle Chandler will return. At the end of last month, Godzilla vs. kong 2 began filming in Australia with videos from the set revealing a beach attack scene. Now, the start of production is announcing more exciting news for the sequel.

While the Godzilla vs. kong sequel does not yet have an official name, its working title has been revealed. shared by @KDM_Monsters on Twitter, a photo of the sequel’s slate reveals that it is operating with “Origins” as its working title. Check out the photo below:

Godzilla vs. kong 2 using “Origins” as a working title is obviously a strong indication that the sequel will explore the origin stories of the two titular Titans, or possibly the ancient civilizations that inhabited the Hollow Earth many millennia ago. In the film industry, working titles are used temporarily so that an untitled film can officially start the production process. However, high-profile productions like those from Marvel or even those from the MonsterVerse often choose working titles that hint at the film’s actual plot or themes, knowing that die-hard fans are paying close attention.

From a sequence of Godzilla vs. kong has been confirmed, fans have been wondering what direction the MonsterVerse will go in, and this working title is one of the first substantial hints. Previous reports claimed that Godzilla vs. kong 2 was operating under son of kong as a job title. At this point, it seems equally likely that the sequel could adapt any title, Godzilla vs. Kong: Origins or Godzilla vs. Kong: Son of Kong, both suggest a return to the Hollow Earth and a deeper exploration of its world. It will be a while before fans know for sure, as Godzilla vs. kong 2 is not scheduled to be released until March 15, 2024.

Source: @KDM_Monsters/Twitter