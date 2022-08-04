Hash fires, ends operations and leaves customers in the lurch

Everything seemed to be going so well for the hash. In 2021, the Banking-as-a-service fintech, from a card machine to other companies, raised not only a series B round, but also a series C, putting more than BRL 250 million in its pocket to accelerate in the Brazilian market. Quick cut to August 2022: the company just made a second and even more aggressive wave of layoffs, ended deals and closed operations with clients – and according to what was found startupsthe company runs the risk of closing its doors.

In the most recent passage, about 58 people were laid off, as reported by the newspaper. The globe. The announcement was sent to employees via message on Slack, directly from the CEO and co-founder of the company João Miranda. According to the text on the corporate social network, the executive pointed out that the company reached a “critical point”, which forced the company to “break the deal” and make new layoffs.

In June, the hash it had already fired around 50 employees, and according to former employees, in May it had already laid off 20. In total, the layoffs compromised almost half of the workforce (around 180 at the beginning of the year). The new wave reduces the startup to an even leaner staff of 52 people. “We have reached a critical point that forces us to make another cut, this time with the aim of having the minimum to maintain the current operation”, wrote the CEO on Slack.

However, the downsizing process does not stop there. According to the startupscustomers of hash had their service contracts terminated immediately without notice, forcing them to seek solutions with other players from one moment to the next. The announcement was made to customers via email this Tuesday (02).

“We have a white label POS solution with the hash and they are literally shutting down [o sistema]. We received an email last night saying that the operation is being suspended as of this notice, crazy like that”, declared a businessman in a group of executives of a social network. Hash’s customer portfolio includes names such as Aramis, Aché, Neon and construction network Leo Madeiras – the largest fintech contract.

O startups had access to the email received by customers from hashsigned by COO Ademar Proença and which reads as follows:

Due to adverse market conditions, we inform you that your company’s operations are being suspended in hash from today’s date, with any futures amounts settled next week. Any users will be informed about the closure of activities on tomorrow (03).

Final decision

O startups reached out to Hash for a position on the recent situation, but got a note with a standard response to appease tempers.

“After a restructuring, aiming to reduce costs, the hash had to make new shutdowns in his team. The company remains committed to supporting affected employees, helping them to relocate. THE hash reiterates that it is still in operation and is looking for options, evaluating new possibilities for the future,” the company said in a statement.

However, as the CEO highlighted in the note sent via Slack, the company is seeking survival through contributions, and should make a final decision by the end of August. In the meantime, the company and the fintech partner funds made themselves available to those laid off for possible replacements in the market.

“We will make this reduction to stay alive until we reach a final decision (still in August)”, he wrote, adding that the company is, yes, mapping “a plan to close the company if none of the remaining options work”, said João Miranda. in the message published by the Rio de Janeiro newspaper.

fall from grace

The expression above is used when some company or person falls from a very prestigious position to a position well below what was expected – and in a way it is matching the hash right now. For a startup that was among the darlings of the BaaS segment in the 2021 investment boom, it was a considerable drop.

With the quarter of a million reais raised last year, the company revealed in an interview with startups at the time that it would close 2021 with 20 customers, and the goal for 2022 was to double this base of companies using its customized card machine solutions.

Supported by contributions, the company grew in workforce, reaching 180 employees. In April 2021, when it announced Series B, the company had 110 people and 8 customers, with a volume of transactions multiplied six times last year.

However, the fierce market in this area may have put obstacles in this growth path. big ones like safe harbor entered the game with the purchase of Tie. THE dockin turn, capitalized heavily, becoming a unicorn after raising US$ 110 million in May, with an eye on acquisitions to grow aggressively.

The list doesn’t stop there. THE Swap received R$ 135 million in a round led by Tiger Globaland Argentina pomelo is focused on growing in Latin America, after receiving US$ 190 million, also from Tiger Global. In April, the open finance platform celcoin raised BRL 85 million from the manager Innova Capital.