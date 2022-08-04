Henry Cavill makes way for the role of Mr. Fantastic for MCU fan art

a new piece of the fantastic four fan art imagines Henry Cavill as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Marvel Cinematic Universe. In 2005, Ioan Gruffudd made his debut in Fox’s first attempt to bring Marvel’s First Family to the big screen. While Fantastic Four, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surferand 2015 the fantastic four (in which Miles Teller played the character) weren’t necessarily well-received, they helped pave the way for better things.

When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, Deadpool, the X-Men and the Fantastic Four were placed under the control of Marvel Studios. After Kevin Feige and company announced that these characters would be implemented in the MCU, popular fan cast John Krasinski played Mr. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In the film, Stephen Strange lands in an alternate reality, Earth-838, and is arrested by the Illuminati, a secret society of superheroes made up of Karl Mordo, Captain Carter, Maria Rambeau/Captain Marvel, Black Lightning, Professor Charles Xavier and the smartest man in the world, Reed Richards. Given that Krasinski’s cameo took place in another universe, Mr. Fantastic of Earth-616 could still be played by another actor.

Now, venomology artist on Instagram shares some fan art of Cavill stretching all the way to the MCU. As rumors about the actor’s possible casting circulate, this new play imagines him on the cover of PEOPLE magazine as the smartest man alive. Check it out below:

Online rumors suggest that Cavill is in talks with Marvel Studios about an MCU role, and some seem to think he could play Mr. At this year’s Comic-Con, it was confirmed that the next the fantastic four The film will be released on November 8, 2024, as part of Phase 6 of the MCU. However, there has yet to be any casting announcements regarding the roles of Human Torch, The Thing, Invisible Woman or Mr. Fantastic. Furthermore, no director has been attached to the project since Spider-Man: No Way Home departure of director Jon Watts. Following Krasinski’s role in Multiverse of Madnessmany fans would love to see him direct the film and star alongside his wife, Emily Blunt – who is a popular fan cast as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman.

Since rising to stardom as Clark Kent/Superman of the DC Extended Universe, Cavill has become one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actors, starring in Mission: Impossible – Fallout Effect, Enola Holmesand The magician. He’s even set to play the lead role in an upcoming highlander restart. While fans have long been pushing for him to return to the DCEU, his Man of Steel doesn’t seem to be part of Warner Bros.’s plans. Discovery (especially after his absence from Comic-Con). It would certainly make sense for Cavill to play a secret agent or a superhero somewhere else. Online rumors suggest that Cavill is in talks with Marvel Studios about a role that ranges from Mr. MCU. While the rumors should be taken with caution, fan art will continue to generate a lot of discussion online.

