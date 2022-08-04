‘Hidden Agent’: Behind-the-scenes footage shows Ryan Gosling in action; Check out!

THE Netflix released new behind-the-scenes footage from ‘Hidden Agent’new action movie from the brothers Joe and Anthony Russo starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

in the plot, gosling lives CIA agent Court Gentry, also known as hidden agent and Sierra Six, and Evans is his psychopathic opponent Lloyd Hansen.

One of the pictures shows gosling in action, running in the middle of the street, in a rhythm of escape or pursuit.

Another highlights Evans talking to Anthony and Joe.

Check out:

Enjoy watching:

Remembering that the feature has a premiere scheduled for July, 22.

Check out the trailer:

Pulled out of a federal penitentiary and recruited by Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly skilled, Agency-sanctioned mercenary. But now the tables have turned and he is the target, hunted across the world by Hansen, a former CIA member who will stop at nothing to bring him down. In his favor, Six has the help of agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas). He’s going to need it.

Regé-Jean Page (‘Bridgerton’), Billy Bob Thornton (‘Fast vengeance’), Jessica Henwick (‘Love and Monsters’), alfre woodard (‘Luke Cage’) and Dhanush (‘3’) complete the list.

budgeted in $200 millionthe most expensive project on the platform is based on the book series ‘The Gray Man‘, by the author Mark Greaney.

Don’t forget to watch: