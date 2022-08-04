How to request a refund for a purchase on Eduzz

If you did not like the product you purchased, it is essential to know How to request a refund on Eduzz. The platform allows you to make the request within seven days after the purchase, recovering the money invested.

What is Eduzz and how does it work

Eduzz is a platform dedicated to the purchase and sale of digital products. Founded in 2014, it includes tools that facilitate the management, dissemination and sales process for infoproducts, such as digital courses and books, in addition to physical products.

One of Eduzz’s highlights is the possibility of including affiliates, that is, people who sell their own or third-party content, receiving a commission. The platform includes content producers, affiliates and the end customer, with features that facilitate the experience at these three levels. Creating an account is free, with the possibility of accessing services in the browser and mobile app (Android | iOS).

How to request a refund on Eduzz

After purchasing any product through the Eduzz platform, through an affiliate link or through Vitrine Select, it is possible to request a refund through your account. By law, the service guarantees a period of up to seven days after the moment of purchase to request the money back.

The procedure can only be done in the desktop version. See the step by step:

Access your Eduzz profile, click on the arrow next to the name and select “My purchases”; Access your purchases at Eduzz (Screenshot: André Magalhães) Click on the three dots icon next to the order you want to refund; In the menu that appears, select “Request a refund”; Proceed to request a refund on Eduzz (Screenshot: André Magalhães) Choose a reason and click “Request”. Complete the order (Screenshot: André Magalhães)

With the order open on the website, Eduzz will send emails at each new stage of the refund request, from approval to return. It is also possible to request a refund through Eduzzinho, the platform’s chatbot. In this case, click on the chat icon and send the message “Refund”. Then follow the instructions and select the purchased product.

Learn how to request a refund on Eduzz via the chatbot (Screenshot: André Magalhães)

How to set up auto-refund on products

Every refund request goes through an approval process. However, Eduzz provides a feature for sellers that allows you to approve all orders automatically, saving you time for dealing with these issues.

This way, all refunds requested by the chatbot within seven days will be approved. By default, it is included in all infoproducts and does not apply to physical products, but it can be configured during the digital product creation screen on your page.