Hulk ‘lose line’ after Palmeiras draw and cites Abel Ferreira’s team in outburst “We were more…”;

Palmeiras got a good result at Mineirão, in a 2 x 2 draw, and now will decide the spot in the Copa Libertadores da América at home. The team was leading 2 x 0, had the strength to seek the draw and now goes full of confidence to play at Allianz Parque, with the strength of the Palmeiras fans and has everything to get the classification in São Paulo.

the attacker Hulk was very angry after Verdão managed to tie the confrontation in Mineirão. In the analysis of shirt 7, the Galo was the one who was closer to the third goal than Palmeiras to decrease, when the match was still 2 x 0 for Atlético. The statement by the Atletico striker has had a lot of repercussion on the web.

“The 2-0 was a very good result. We were closer to scoring the third than conceding a goal from Palmeiras. But, unfortunately, the last few games have been difficult for us. We are creating a lot and taking advantage of little, and the opponent creates little and takes advantage of us a lot”, said in an interview with ESPN.

Hulk kept talking about it: “I do not know what is happening. But you have to trust, believe that the key will change and that the ball will start to come in. We won’t need to shoot 20 times to score a goal; you don’t need to have the ball on the beam and the ball hitting the line. I believe that now things will start to change and, with faith in God, the goals will come out, and the victories will start to come back.”, concluded.

Before the return game against Atlético-MG, Palmeiras has a commitment for the Brazilian Championship, where they will face Goiás, at Allianz Parque, next Sunday (7), at 16h. The duel is also very important for Alviverde to maintain a good lead in the lead.