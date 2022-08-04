Instagram beats TikTok in influencer investments



August 4, 2022 – 6:00 am

From Ad Age

Despite being the platform that has gained the most popularity, TikTok still loses to Instagram in terms of investments in influencer marketing.

Meta’s social network is close to garnering nearly three times the amount of influencer investments than TikTok, according to a new report by Insider Intelligence.

In 2022, US advertisers spent $2.23 billion on influencer marketing on Instagram and about $774.8 million on TikTok. According to the research, on YouTube, US$ 948 million were invested while on Facebook, investments in influencer marketing were US$ 739 million.

Instagram has recently been at the center of news around the world after celebrities and regular users began to complain about the social network becoming too much like TikTok. In response to criticism, Instagram reported that it will temporarily roll back the changes in video formats on the timeline, as well as the number of recommended posts.

These changes to the social network come at a time when platforms compete to attract more content creators. The Insider Intelligence report estimates that 74.5% of US advertisers will do influencer marketing work this year and investments in this type of advertising will increase by 27.8% in 2022, reaching a value of US$ 4.99 billion. .

“TikTok is growing in popularity for influencer marketing, but it’s still nowhere near Instagram in terms of marketing investments,” says Jasmine Eenberg, analyst at Insider Intelligece. “This is partly due to the higher prices Instagram creators charge for content, but also because of their wide variety of content formats, most of which are now purchaseable. Still, Instagram is trying to be more like TikTok to attract smaller creators, which TikTok is known for. This is critical for Instagram to maintain its lead in influencer marketing, especially as many creators on TikTok now have counts and followers that rival or surpass those of Instagram and YouTube.”

Most influencers used on these platforms can be considered average creators, with brands investing around $1.63 billion in this group this year. In 2022, macro influencers should receive around US$ 1.34 billion in investments from brands, while micro influencers should raise US$ 1.10 billion.

“Smaller influencers tend to offer advertisers more bang for their buck,” said Eenberg. “It is generally cheaper for brands to work with nano and micro influencers than with those with more followers, and smaller creators generally have higher rates of engagement on sponsored content. On the creators side, partnerships with brands continue to be their main source of income, as most small creators do not have their own product line and the supplementary income is not enough”, he adds.