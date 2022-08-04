Internacional will win big if it reaches the South American semifinals

Internacional finished the preparation to face Melgar in the Copa Sudamericana. The two clubs will play this Thursday (4th), at 19:15, at the Unsa Stadium, in Arequipa, Peru, for the quarterfinals of the continental competition.

Colorado will define the classification next week, at Estádio Beira-Rio, and can earn a good amount of cash if they go to the semifinals. Conmebol will initially pay US$ 800,000 (about R$ 4.2 million) to the teams that advance.

Internacional’s main objective this season is the title of the Copa Sudamericana and the squad will run in search of classification. Winning the tournament can help the club in many ways and the board went to the market to strengthen itself in the competition.

Advancing the stage in the Sudamericana is beneficial for Inter and will attract more fans to Beira-Rio. In addition, the club will earn a good amount of cash from the ratings and will be closer to exiting the title drought.

Inter will have three challenges in Peru

Inter’s biggest concern for the duel in Peru is the altitude of 2,300 meters. The height of the place resembles Bogotá, Colombia, and could harm the Colorado squad. The forecast for game time is 10°C, with relative humidity at 30%.

In addition to the climatic factors, Internacional will have to deal with a good presence of the public in the stadium. The forecast is that the 36,000 seats released will be filled (the capacity is 45,000, but it is not 100% occupied for security reasons).

Melgar’s home factor is one of the Peruvian team’s strongest points this season. The club lost just one game out of 20 among those that were played as home in 2022. The only defeat was for Sporting Cristal, about two weeks ago.