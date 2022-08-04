iPadOS 16 release could be delayed to October

Although it is following the testing schedule as planned, the apple plan to postpone the launch of iPadOS 16 within a month, according to information from the Bloomberg. This could mean that the iPad system will not reach the iOS 16in September, as usually happens — which is not unheard of, but not common either.

According to journalist Mark Gurman’s report, Apple would now be targeting the launch of iPadOS 16 in October — to have time to improve the Stage Managerthe system’s new multitasking feature — along with macOS Ventura 13. According to him, iOS 16 and watchOS 9 would still be scheduled for September.

During beta testing, the system drew criticism from some developers and users for its bugs, as well as a confusing interface and lack of compatibility with most iPads. The staggering release schedule will also allow Apple to put more engineering resources into the completion of iOS 16, the software update that will be included with the iPhone 14 in September.

Also according to Gurman, the change would also bring the launch of iPadOS 16 closer to the announcement of new iPad models. As we have already mentioned, Apple would be developing a new iPad Pro with an M2 chip, as well as a supposedly unprecedented 14.1-inch model.

It is worth remembering that the Stage Manager is limited to iPad models with an M1 chip and will not be available on older iPads. Apple explained that it is not possible to offer an acceptable multitasking experience on older iPads, hence the limitation.