iPlace launches new service for iPhone owners in Brazil

iPlace, a premium reseller of Apple products, has just entered into a partnership with the insurance company BNP Paribas Cardif, to offer a service so far unprecedented in Brazil: iPlaceCare with AppleCare Servicesa package that combines worldwide protection, service and support for iPhone.

The concept, which already works in other countries, offers 24 months of accidental breakage coverage and extended manufacturer’s warranty. This means that users will be able to use the entire network of iPlace technical assistance and also all authorized Apple services in the world. Wherever you are, the customer will have their problem resolved in case of defects or damage to their iPhone.

The great novelty of the package is on account of 12 months protection against theft and theft, an innovation in Brazil, offered by BNP Paribas Cardif. According to the insurer’s commercial, marketing and digital executive director, Marcel Dorf, in the event of robbery or theft, “the service process is done directly through the company’s insured portal, which is quick, practical and safe.”

For the executive, what makes the service innovative, especially when it comes to the insurance market, is its integration and communication. As it is a company with presence in 33 countries, “a sale made now in São Paulo, in real time, can be found at any Apple storeensuring that the customer is served whenever and wherever they need it”.

For iPlace’s vice president, Andrei Seger, the integrated service can represent an important market differential, in addition to marking a “new moment” for iPhone fans in Brazil, by providing more security to the device’s indisputable qualities.