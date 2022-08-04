Is Far From Home on Netflix?

What time does Spider-Man: Far From Home come to Netflix? The film opens this Saturday (30). Check out the exact time and don’t miss this filmão!

What time does Spider-Man: Far From Home come to Netflix? The Marvel hit feature debuts this Saturday (30) on Netflix. The second film in the character’s trilogy was released in 2019. In addition, with Tom Holland as the protagonist, the feature completed the infinity saga of the MCU, with landmark events following the journey of Avengers: Endgame (2019).

So fans can revisit the movie and watch the epic showdown of Peter parker against Mystery (Jake Gyllenhaal). Watch the trailer below.

Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer

Spider-Man: Far From Home Plot

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) takes place after the events of Ultimatum. So, the Avengers defeated Thanos and brought back half the universe to life. Peter parker and some of your friends like Ned (Jacob Batalon) and MJ (Zendaya), need to recover the long five years who have gone missing.

When he takes a trip to Europe, Peter is determined to enjoy the holidays and stop being Spider-Man for a while. The boy wants to enjoy the journey to conquer MJ. However, new threats arise to interrupt the character’s tranquility. Now, far from home, Spider-Man must deal with creatures from the multiverse. A hero from other universes, Mysterio, helps him defeat the elementals. However, over the course of the plot, Peter discovers that “appearances can be deceiving”. So he needs to fix his own mistakes.

Cast and production

Jon Watts returned to direct Spider-Man: Far From Home. Beside him, Stan Lee and Chris McKenna signed the script. In addition, the complete cast includes Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Samuel L. Jackson, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Tony Revolori and some others.

What time does Spider-Man: Far From Home come to Netflix? Spider-Man: Far From Home arrives next Saturday (30), at 5 pm, on Netflix.

