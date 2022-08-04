Is Guardians of the Galaxy: Christmas Special Part of Marvel Phase 4 or 5? – Movie news

Before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the popular Marvel team will receive an Ending Special in the Disney+ catalogue.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the conclusion of a trilogy from one of the most beloved teams in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but before that, fans can check out the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+, helmed by James Gunn. Taking into account that Phase 4 of the MCU ends with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 10 in theaters), and Phase 5 begins with Ant-Man 3 (February 16, 2023), where the Guardians Christmas special fits in. of the Galaxy?

Where does the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special fit into the MCU?





Debuting in December 2022 in the Disney+ catalog, the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special takes place after the events of Thor: Love and Thunder (playing in Brazilian cinemas), but before the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (on May 5, 2023 in theaters).

James Gunn filmed the special simultaneously with Vol. 3, with former Guardians MCU members Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff reprising their respective film roles as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Groot, Rocket, Nebula and Mantis. This story will be around 40 minutes long and has been described by Gunn as “as crazy and fun as can be”, and the plot will include a trip to Groot’s homeworld of Planet X.

With its premiere set for December and the MCU phases set with the schedule officially announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Gunn confirmed on Twitter, “The Guardians Vacation Special is the epilogue to Phase 4.” He also reiterated that the special is “must-have” ahead of the third Guardians movie. “Absolutely,” he assured a fan. “There’s a lot of important information there.”

At SDCC, James Gun confirmed the third Guardians of the Galaxy will, in fact, be the last time this version of the Marvel team will be seen together. “I think it’s really about telling a story between the three movies with some side adventures,” Gunn said of Vol. 3 during Marvel’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con. “But I think it’s really about a story. This is the final arc that we started at the beginning of Guardians of the Galaxy, with Peter Quill, Rocket, seeing where Nebula goes, and even Kraglin, who started off saying a line or two in the first one. movie and is now the main Guardian of the Galaxy.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to hit theaters on May 5, 2023, while the Christmas Special does not yet have a confirmed release date, but debuts in December on Disney+.