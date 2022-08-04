IT STARTED! Xbox Game Pass Family Plan Trials Have Started in Select Countries

New Xbox Game Pass plan coming!

In a post on Xbox Wire, Microsoft confirmed that testing of the Xbox Game Pass family plan already started in selected countries.

According to Xbox, Xbox Insider members from Colombia and Ireland can now take the Xbox Game Pass family plan trial. The new Xbox Game Pass plan will allow multiple different accounts (maximum up to four accounts) use a single subscription to the service, paying much less than if you subscribed separately.

Additionally, Xbox commented that some bugs might show up during testing, and confirmed some other interesting things:

The people you share your subscription with do not need to be Insiders, but must reside in the same country as you;

Entries are limited and will remain open as long as the offer is available;

Participating in Game Pass – Insider Preview will convert your remaining subscription time to new plan time, based on the monetary value of the old subscription. For example, a full month of Ultimate will convert to 18 days of subscription for this plan. That way, you won’t lose any remaining value on your existing subscription after conversion.

Conversion is final and users must wait for their new subscription to expire before returning to a previous subscription;

Conversion is not available for invited group members. Before joining a group, a group member can cancel their existing subscription or wait for it to expire. If they don’t have a Microsoft account, invited friends and family will need to create a new Microsoft account and sign in to participate;

Members with Xbox All Access will not be able to participate in this test;

In Colombia, parts of the preview texts were not localized and can be displayed in English.

