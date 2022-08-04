Italian producer with the look of a heartthrob is pointed out as Selena Gomez’s new affair – Monet

+



Singer Selena Gomez and Italian film producer Andrea Iervolino (Photo: Instagram)

Italian film producer Andrea Iervolino is being named as singer Selena Gomez’s new love interest. The 34-year-old European businessman was spotted accompanying the American artist four years his junior on a boat trip anchored off the shores of the Italian city of Positano.

The British newspaper Daily Mail released images taken by paparazzi that show Gomez extremely comfortable in the company of Iervolino. The two don’t even exchange kisses, but they hold hands in more than a moment, sitting side by side and with him occasionally with his hands on the singer’s legs.

In a subsequent wave of images, they are joined by a group of friends and take a banana ride through the waters of the Amalfi Coast.

Despite the first public appearances of Gomez in the company of Iervolino, the first rumors about a possible relationship between the two date back to 2019. At the time, she went to Italy to spend her 27th birthday. In July last year, they were reportedly seen together on a boat trip off the coast of California.

Despite the rumors, Iervolino and Gomez remain silent about their alleged relationship in public. Gomez has dated celebrities like Justin Bieber, Nick Jonas, Taylor Lautner, Niall Horan and The Weeknd. Her latest album ‘Rare’ was released in 2020.

In 2020, Iervolino was listed one of the 500 most influential people in the entertainment industry by Variety magazine. He has produced films such as ‘The Merchant of Venice’ (2004), ‘Finding Fellini’ (2017), ‘The Poison Rose’ (2019) and ‘Finding Steve McQueen’ (2019).

On Iervolino’s Instagram there are photos of him in the company of international celebrities, records of meetings with Pope Francis and selfies with motivational phrases. In some of the selfies with motivational quotes, he credits himself with the inspirational quotes included in the captions, with the hashtag “#MyQuote” (“#MyQuote”).