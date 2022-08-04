Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin completes its 6th manned spaceflight | Innovation

Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ rocket company, completed another trip this Thursday (4). In a suborbital flight, the NS-22 mission took six people into space, including the first Egyptian and the first Portuguese to achieve this feat.

This is Blue Origin’s sixth space tourism trip in just over a year. The first was in late July 2021 with Jeff Bezos himself on board. In July of this year, Brazilian Victor Hespanha participated in a company mission and became the second Brazilian to go into space.

The space flight lasted 10 minutes and was carried out on the New Shepard rocket, the same model used in other company missions. The price the tourists paid to join the trip was not revealed.

The takeoff was made from a base in West Texas. The capsule, propelled by the launcher, reached an altitude of over 100 kilometers before descending by parachute and landing in the desert.

Passengers were able to experience zero gravity, which lifted them from their seats for a few moments, and see the curvature of the Earth through large windows. “I’m floating,” said a passenger on board.

The “Space for Humanity” program, which aims to give non-astronauts access to space, sponsored Sara Sabry, an Egyptian engineer and founder of an association to promote space research.

Mario Ferreira, a Portuguese businessman who participated in the Dakar Rally, also boarded the New Shepard.

Upon completing this flight, British-American Vanessa O’Brien became the first woman to achieve a Guinness record for extreme conditions on land (she climbed Mount Everest), in water (she descended to the deepest point in the ocean, Challenger Depression) and in the air, crossing the boundary into space.

The team was completed by the co-founder of a famous YouTube channel, Coby Cotton, entrepreneur Steve Young and Clint Kelly III, who worked for a Pentagon agency where he directed a project to develop self-driving cars.

Blue Origin’s main competitor in this type of suborbital flight is Virgin Galactic. But with the aim of making some modifications, his spacecraft has been on the ground since July 2021, after the company’s founder, Richard Branson, traveled to space.

What were the other Blue Origin flights?

The mission with the Brazilian marks Blue Origin’s 21st space voyage, but only the fifth to have passengers. In July 2021, Jeff Bezos participated in the first manned mission with three other people.

In October of the same year, it was the turn of actor William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk in the series “Star Trek” (“Star trek”), to finally go to space. He also traveled with three other passengers.

In December 2021, Blue Origin made a third manned flight, this time with six people. Among them was Laura Shepard, daughter of Alan Shepard, who 60 years earlier became the first American to go into space.

The fourth manned mission took place in March 2022, when another six people went into space.

The Brazilian Victor Hespanha participated in Blue Origin’s fifth space trip with passengers. He was drawn after purchasing an NFT (non-fungible token) and participated with five other people on the flight that took place in July 2022.

